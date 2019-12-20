Just when the Owatonna gymnastics team took a major step forward in rounding back into full form after a few preseason injuries, another starter went down.
Still, the Huskies persevered.
Bringing back reigning all-state performer Lucy Macius from injury only to lose starter Halle Theis to a minor ailment, Owatonna remained steady in all four exercises and racked up enough points to pull off a resounding 139.95 to 130.25 victory over Austin in Big Nine Conference action on Tuesday night.
“We had a pretty solid meet with all things considered,” said Owatonna coach Evan Moe “We lost Halle Theis for the night and most likely (Friday) due to an unfortunate beam fall. The young gymnasts had to do what they've been asked to all season, adjust on the fly and be ready to compete in a varsity lineup.”
After missing the first handful of competitions to start the season, Macius made her 2019-2020 debut against the Packers and gave Owatonna a major boost, finishing second in the all-around with a 35.325. Teammate Lindsay Bangs earned top honors with a 36.075.
Macius scored 9.0 or better on half of her routines and ended in second place in each one. Her top score came on the floor where the junior posted a 9.15.
“Lucy also looked clean on vault and bars and had a few easily fixable deductions on floor and beam that we'll get back throughout the season,” Moe said. “She’s a captain and really helped the team stay focused and was a relief to have back in our lineups in her all-around spot.”
Bangs continued her dominant effort since the beginning of the season and registered three first place finishes on the vault, bars and floor. She took a fall on the balance beam and ended in seventh place.
Kaitlyn Cobban stitched together one of her finest routines of the season on the beam and was the only competitor to earn more than 8.5 points with a stunning 9.2. Cobban, a freshman, also finished third on the bars with an 8.6.
Janessa Moore posted a third place finish on the vault with a 8.925 while Kaelyn Smith earned a 8.75 on the floor and ended in third.
"I've been harping on this since day one that just because the JV kids aren't in that lineup, doesn't mean they won't be asked to do varsity at some point and it could be a circumstance like tonight where we lose an all-around athlete and have to make up four routines," Moe said. "We are getting kids ready that may have not been mentally ready. Halle was certainly missed, especially on vault where she's been our number two scorer at pretty much every meet, but the girls pulled through."
STICK IT TO CANCER
Throughout the crowd on Thursday night, black and orange shirts could be spotted with "Stick it to Cancer" pasted on the front in appreciation of the team's annual cancer awareness evening.
According to coach Moe, the "relatively small" gymnastics community raised more than $2,000 for a local child battling the relentless disease.
"That is something that I cannot stress enough how proud I am of," Moe added. "The gymnasts, families and fans all pulled together for a pretty special event and helped a family in need."
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies will be back in Faribault for a second straight day to compete at the 16-team Faribault Invite starting at 11 a.m. Some of the top program from the state will be a part of the competition, including Cambridge-Isanti, Rosemount, East Ridge, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
NOTES
Reigning varsity letterwinner, Cheyenne Petersen, remains sidelined with an injury...The Owatonna JV scored a 116 to Austin's 97.
Owatonna 139.95, Austin 130.25
Owatonna top 3 results: Vault—1. Lindsay Bangs - 9.25; 2. Lucy Macius 9.0; 3. Janessa Moore 8.925. Bars—1. Lindsay Bangs 9.525; 2. Lucy Macius 8.7; 3. Kaitlyn Cobban 8.6. Beam—1. Kaitlyn Cobban 9.2; 2. Lucy Macius 8.425. Floor—1. Lindsay Bangs 9.45; 2. Lucy Macius 9.15; 3. Kaelyn Smith 8.75.
All-Around: 1. Bangs 36.075; 2. Macius 35.325