The weight of expectations isn’t like gravity. One is scientific and its affects are universal, while the other is abstract and measured using a vastly different scale.
Some flourish under the intense pressure brought on by outside influences when others flounder.
However, determining one’s path to the inevitable conclusion — regar-less of where it ultimately lands on the sliding scale of success — depends perspective.
For Medford's Emma Kniefel, she managed the weight of an entire program by simply not managing it at all.
At least not right away.
Despite being unanimously regarded as a once-in-a-generation-type player by those in her immediate circle, Kniefel — the 2019-20 Owatonna People's Press girls basketball Player of the Year — entered her high school career blissfully detached from the burden shaped by massive expectations.
She was just trying to survive.
“Back then, it was more about just playing basketball and adjusting to the level of competition,” Kniefel said. “The program was in a different place and it wasn’t about huge goals or anything like that.”
Though she would eventually become acutely aware of her lofty status within the greater Gopher Conference landscape and willfully embrace the challenge of shouldering the heaviest load in Medford’s basketball renaissance, it never became overwhelming. Lifting the Tigers from the fog of inconsistency to unprecedented heights simply became a byproduct of a process already firmly ingrained within her and her teammates.
And when this relentless nature collided with unparalleled talent, something special happened.
“(Changing the culture) was a result of giving our all every single day,” Kniefel said. “Because that’s all we could do back then.”
FRESHMAN SEASON: Laying the foundation
Like all successful journeys, there has to be a beginning — a reference-point in which all eventual accomplishments are judged.In the case of Kniefel and the Tigers, this came during the 2016-17 season.
Fresh off a four-year stint in which the team finished with a combined 28-74 record and won no more than nine games in any single season during the stretch, Kniefel — who had emerged as a part-time starter as an eighth grader the season before — united with the rest of the talented young core at the varsity level for the first time. Kiley Nihart assumed primary ball-handling duties and Izzy Reuvers filled in at a variety of positions.
As a tall, skilled and somewhat positionless player stuck between a guard and a forward, Kniefel was asked to accept the largest role of the talented threesome right off the bat and provided an immediate impact, hitting the game winning shot in her second start as a freshman to help the Tigers beat Maple River and move to 2-0 for the first time in 10 years. Kniefel would go on to provide double-digit scoring and impactful production across the board while displaying flashes of a well-rounded game that would eventually catch the attention of scholarship-level college scouts.
But as much impact as Kniefel and the rest of the young cornerstones had from a statistical standpoint, it didn’t initially translate in the win column as the Tigers finished just 6-19 overall and dropped to the bottom of the final conference standings after winning four games over the final two-and-a-half months of the season.
However, everything was about to change.
SOPHOMORE SEASON: Lifting off
Spending the off-season prior to her 10th grade year expanding her game by continuing to play in the competitive AAU circuit and even logging heavy minutes at point guard for the Minnesota Fury, Kniefel grew increasingly comfortable playing a multitude of positions. It was also during this time that she believes the MHS program pivoted from treading water to gaining traction. Practices became more intense as internal competition reached new levels, and the results on the floor finally began to trend in the right direction.
"We got physical during practice because we all had that competitive fire," Kniefel said. "We always carried a competitiveness until practice was done and we would go back to being best friends. But we got chippy."
Ironically, Medford lost its first two games during the 2017-18 season, but quickly proved that this special group was more than equipped to handle a little adversity and went on to finish 18-8 overall, marking the team's first winning season in more than a decade. Individually, Kniefel also reached a pinnacle when it came to her on-court production as she put up career-high numbers in scoring (20.8 PPG) and rebounding (7.8) while shooting above 36% from the 3-point line and 80% from the stripe.
“We had some wins that season that really stick out,” Kniefel said. “We beat some decent teams like Blue Earth — I can remember that one — we were down and came back to win (50-48) and Jordan was definitely a good team and we played them tough and won. I’m not sure we would have been able to do that when I was a freshman.”
The 2017-18 season is unanimously regarded as a significant leap forward in the grand scheme of things, but it also sent a message to the rest of the league that this Tigers had only just started to tap into their overall potential, and the numbers seem to reflect that. Medford jumped three spots in the final standings and was a few possessions away from realistically crashing into the top three as they lost five of their eight games by 10 or fewer points.
JUNIOR SEASON: Reaching new heights
As the historic 2018-19 season tipped-off, the Tigers quickly gained traction and began rolling up lop-sided win after lop-sided win — out-scoring their first seven opponents by nearly 30 points per game — before ringing up their first of many watershed victories by defeating eventual second-place finisher W-E-M, 48-44, on Dec. 21, 2018. Launching into the new year, Medford soared to previously unseen heights over the next couple months and put the finishing touches on a sparkling undefeated regular season by completing the season-sweep of the Bucs on Feb. 21, 2019.
Perhaps the most impressive, and equally illuminating, sub-plot of the entire campaign was the fact that Kniefel reduced her scoring production by more than two points per game, but doubled her output in both assists and steals while shooting better than 50% from the floor for the first time in her career. Though suddenly having transformed into the opposition’s chief defensive target and dealing with constant pressure and increased physicality that came along with it wasn’t always easy, Kniefel eventually shifted her mindset and the results speak for themselves.
“Junior year was different because when I was younger no one really knew who I was,” Kniefel said.” And then I became a target. Opposing coaches would honestly come up and tell our head coach (Mark Kubat) how they were going to guard me before the game and he would just tell the girls that everyone else needs to pick it up. I knew my role and it got tougher as a junior and I even got frustrated sometimes as my scoring dipped. But everyone else got better and we had lots of weapons.”
As Kniefel adjusted, so did the entire team. Nihart blossomed into an all-conference point guard — averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game — and Reuvers also put up career-highs in just about every measurable offensive and defensive category.
Off the court, the 2018-19 season was also one of great significance for Kniefel her personal recruiting process took off from the occasional letter and e-mail to daily communication with coaches from two different levels of the NCAA. In fact, she received so many calls, texts, letters and in-person visits that it often became difficult to keep track of who exactly was recruiting her, where they were from and what they were offering.
“It was crazy,” Kniefel admitted. “I’m not a star D-1 player or anything so my junior year was important and was definitely crazier and more stressful than I ever thought. I’d be up late doing research about schools and talking with coaches and I am not going to lie, I would get confused and have to make sure I knew exactly who I was talking to before I sent anything. But the whole process really opened my eyes to where I am and how I fit with certain programs moving forward.”
Initially pursued by a number of Division II programs and even being offered at least one scholarship, Kniefel had to make some extremely difficult decisions throughout the entire recruiting process, one of which was accepting that the D-II level might not be the best fit for her in the long run.
Leaning on a number of people to help process one of the most important decisions of her life, Kniefel said the best advice she received was from an assistant AAU coach with the Fury who basically told her that just because she had the ability to play at the D-II level didn’t mean she should feel obligated to go that route. He also helped dispel some of the common misconceptions about D-III basketball that included a false perception that it's merely a small step above high school and that it’s filled with mediocre athletes playing in tiny gyms at tiny colleges when in reality many D-III programs will only contact a potential recruit after they have been named all-conference. And even then it doesn’t guarantee an automatic spot at the next level.
“I felt like there was some pressure to play D-II for a while,” Kniefel said. “But I remember being told that it’s more important to know where you will be instead of what level you will be playing (in college) and just because you don’t decide to play (D-II) doesn’t mean you’re a terrible player.”
SENIOR SEASON: Committing to college, capping a career
Following a full year of diligent research and narrowing her list of potential destinations to a trio of regional Division III colleges, Kniefel decided to stay as close to home as possible and committed to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter during her senior season and quickly realized how much the entire process had been affecting her both on and off the court.
“It was a huge weight off my shoulders,” Kniefel said. “I hadn’t made my decision when the season started and I felt like I wasn’t myself and I wasn’t playing like I knew I could. I think that was the pressure of not having made a decision yet, but after I committed, it was like ‘OK, now I can just play.’”
And play she did.
Perhaps directly correlated to Kniefel’s newfound outlook, the Tigers finished the regular season by winning 11 of their final 12 games and came all the way back from third place in the standings to claim a share of the Gopher Conference championship with W-E-M, putting the finishing touches on a 12-2 league record by defeating fellow contender, Blooming Prairie, in the final game of the regular season. Though her scoring output saw a small decline to 17.0 points per game, she established a career-high average of 5.0 assists, marking the third consecutive season she attained career-best numbers in at least one major statistical category. As a sophomore, it was scoring (20.8) and rebounding (7.8) and as a junior it was shooting percentage (52.1%) and steals (4.1).
Medford entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Section 2-AA tournament and was eliminated in the second round for the third straight season after losing to a Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial team it had defeated to open the regular season on Dec. 2, 2019.
Though the Tigers failed to make a significant postseason breakthrough during Kniefel’s tenure, it doesn’t erase the program’s unprecedented growth and isn’t an accurate reflection on the players themselves as there were a number of uncontrollable factors that put the Tigers in a tough spot.
For instance, unlike volleyball where Medford sits in the the top 10-percentile of enrollment for Class A, the school competes in Class AA for girls basketball and is situated on the literal opposite end of the spectrum as one of the 20 institutions of the 129 total schools. It also didn't help that southern Minnesota powerhouse Waseca, which surpasses Medford's complete student body by more than 300 kids, was bumped down from Class AAA for the first time in 2019-20 and slid into the Tigers' section.
“That brought some challenges,” Kniefel said. “But we couldn’t focus on that. It’s all about attitude and we had the girls that had the heart and coming from small school you might not get the same opportunity, but you can’t let that limit you. I am so proud of girls for the community for supporting us. We didn’t make it to the big stage in basketball, but it was always a goal and we made tons of progress.”
Kniefel's long list of honors and awards are unequaled in Medford basketball history, and that goes for boys basketball as well. Her 2,019 points are most in school history for both programs and she also holds five other individual school records. She made the all-conference team four times, was named the Gopher Conference Player of the Year and People's Press Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, received back-to-back All-State honorable mention consideration, attained Academic All-State status and was invited to play in the Minnesota All-Star game.
Kniefel, though, hasn't thought about any of that, and it's not solely because individual awards have never served as a catalyst for her. No, she has tried to remain focused on the present simply because the finality of the situation isn't something she's ready to confront.
"I guess I've been running away from that," she said. "I don't want it to be done."