In perhaps the most unexpected, yet predictable decision its ever made, the Minnesota State High School League pulled a major audible on Monday when the Board of Directors voted to reinstate football and volleyball to this fall instead of waiting until the spring of 2021 as originally planned.
Unexpected because I believe the majority of people had pretty much accepted the reality that the ship had sailed on those two sports competing this autumn as few as 10 days ago. At least I had.
Predictable because the sentiment over the weekend leading directly into Monday’s emergency meeting was that the most of the League’s 18 board members were going to vote in favor of restoring both sports, likely before the end of September.
I believe only a simple majority would have been necessary, but the committee overwhelmingly approved both, volleyball by a 14-4 margin and football by a 15-3 decision.
Alright, so here we are, high school sports have become whole again in the state of Minnesota.
Well, sort of.
Overshadowed by the unprecedented decision (I seriously wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve written those two words in consecutive fashion over the last seven months) is the fact that the MSHSL’s media specialist, John Millea, Tweeted that the football postseason will be heavily modified and that the state tournament is “unlikely.”
Here is Millea’s exact wording: “Practice would start Sept. 28, first games Oct. 9-10, six-game regular season, probably ‘localized’ postseason format (sections/districts) with full state tournament ‘unlikely.’”
There’s a lot to unpack in that single Tweet.
A good place to start would be the piece about the state football tournament, which has traditionally been the MSHSL’s second most popular (and profitable) postseason event, trailing only the nationally renowned state boys hockey tournament.
In a day filled with good news for a number of parties, the fact that the Prep Bowl appears to be a long shot (at best) is the only thing that might have killed anyone’s buzz.
Here’s how I look at it...
Sure, I want these boys to have a chance to compete on the big stage and have the opportunity to bring home the state’s ultimate prize in a wildly popular spectator event, but I also think it was wise for the MSHSL to set a realistic expectation.
Had the league gone with terms like “unconfirmed” or “work in progress” — which wouldn’t have been inaccurate in this particular situation — I believe it would have only set up for a colossal disappointment down the road. At the very least, it would have been disingenuous.
Instead, we know what to expect moving forward, and even in the crazy world we’re living in, it would take an extraordinary turn of events for any type of state competition to materialize. There just isn’t enough room on the calendar. The final regular season games are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will be followed by three rounds of section competition culminating with the championship games on Saturday, Nov. 28. That would leave a hypothetical Prep Bowl to take place somewhere in mid-December.
Though football playoffs were originally expected to last only two rounds under the vague description of “localized” competition, the Big Southeast District has since released its 2020 football schedules and three postseason rounds are listed and labeled as “Section Tournament” games. In this case, there is room for all teams to play at least one postseason contest and, theoretically, guarantees a minimum of seven games for each team.
In Owatonna’s six-team Section 1-5A, the opening round — which pits No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5 — is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with the semifinals taking place four days later on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Many of the state’s smaller classifications that house a greater number of schools could elect to side with tradition and allow for all teams, regardless of record, to make the playoffs. Personally, I think it would be beneficial for everyone involved if the MSHSL allowed for only the top six teams to qualify for section competition.
Sure, inviting everyone to the postseason party guarantees an extra game for even the worst team in the state, but when you consider that the 11 total No. 1 seeds in Class A-AAA that played a section quarterfinal game last year finished undefeated and won by an average score of 48-7, it makes you question the validity of these matchups. In fact, one team from Class A and another from Class AA didn’t even bother taking the field against the top seed and elected to forfeit in 2019. Why are we forcing teams to make that decision?
But I digress.
Let’s take a hard left turn and move on to the other major announcement made Monday that revolves around the imminent return of high school volleyball.
In a decision that was decidedly closer during the original 9-9 deadlock at the Aug. 4 board meeting that ultimately postponed the sport to the spring of 2021, 14 of the 18 MSHSL board members (78%) voted to return volleyball to this fall, and approved for practice to resume Sept. 28 and matches to begin no earlier than Oct. 8. The season — including any potential playoff scenarios — will last 11 weeks and feature 14 matches. No tournaments or large-scale competitions will be permitted. As of Thursday, the playoffs are still being sorted out.
The first thing that jumps out about the format of the actual season is that every team will likely be competing into the early portion of December, with some not wrapping up until Saturday, Dec. 18. I know this was mentioned in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, but it’s worth reiterating that the extensive overlap between volleyball and other winter sports, particularly basketball, is going to cause major issues for most schools.
Last year, for instance, the state volleyball championships were Saturday, Nov. 9, and that only included a small handful of teams. Being that the vast majority of high schools have a significant number of multi-sport athletes that crossover between the fall and winter sports, it’s almost a guarantee that the winter season — and the spring, for that matter — will eventually be modified and pushed back to a later start date.