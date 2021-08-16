Interception Game_Flickerball Winners Grades 3-5.jpg

Interception Game/Flickerball winners, grades 3-5. Front Row Left to Right: Devon Smith, Brayden Fletcher, London Hoffman; Back Row Left to Right: Hudson Bishman, Anisten Tackmann, Patrick Nichols, Gus Vanbinsbergen, Collin Misgen (Submitted photo)
Interception Game/Flickerball winners, grades 6-8. Front Row Left to Right: Aedan Tackmann, Reeve Franko, Cooper Routh, Christian Flores; Back Row Left to Right: Hunter Theobald, Kaden Keller, Will Grantquest (Submitted photo)
Interception Game/Flickerball winners, grades 9-10. Left to Right: Luke Webber, Zach Dahnert, Michael Heitkamp, Kaden Homuth, Blake Davison, Nathaniel Ranslow; Not pictured: Owen Beyer (Submitted photo)
Punt, Pass, Kick winners, grades 3-4. Left to Right: Gavin Leyva, Liam Lewis, Wyman Follien (Submitted photo)
Punt, Pass, Kick winners, grades 5-6. Left to Right: Jackson Holder, Logan Wilker, Easton Korbel (Submitted photo)

