NEW RICHLAND — Unable to hold a pair of single-set leads, the Blooming Prairie volleyball team dropped a Gopher Conference match to NRHEG, 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 11-15), on Tuesday night.
The Awesome Blossoms — who have now lost a season-long three straight matches — were led by Julia Worke’s big double-double of 11 kills and 26 digs. Micalyn Trihus also stepped up in the rivalry match and smashed a career-high 24 kills, but it wasn’t enough as BP watched a 1-0 and 2-1 lead slip away.
Sophie Stork led the Panthers with 26 kills and 21 digs. Junior, Grace Tufte registered 50 assists.