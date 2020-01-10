NORTHFIELD — It its first competition since winning the annual Faribault Invite and recording a season-best score along the way, the No. 18-ranked Owatonna gymnastics team put together “one of the best vault rotations of the year” and pulled away for a 140.025 to 137.95 victory over No. 16 Northfield on Thursday night.
“We had our meet tonight against some of our toughest competition in the conference and section,” Owatonna first-year coach Evan Moe said. “The girls knew going into this meet that they needed to pull off some big routines in order to come out with the win.”
Led by Lindsay Bangs in first place, OHS posted three of the top five individual scores on the vault. Bangs scored a 9.475 and finished comfortably ahead of second place Adison Dack of Northfield (9.325). Lucy Macius was next for the Huskies in fourth place with a 9.225 while teammate Halle Theis finished in fifth with a 9.1.
“After vault warmups, I thought we were going to have an amazing day,” Moe said. “They were coming off the vault table so well and all our flips looked great. During competition we had a couple vaults that didn't go our way, but they still had one of the best vault rotations of the year.”
Bangs, who won the all-around competition with a 37.375, registered the top score on the balance beam and was the only competitor to score 9.0 or higher with a crisp 9.35. The junior also finished in first on the floor with a 9.4 and second behind Dack on the bars with a 9.15.
Macius ended in third in the all-around with a 34.55, capturing bronze on the floor (8.8), fourth on the vault (8.8) and sixth on the beam 8.125.
"Overall the girls had a good meet," Moe said. "But they still need to work on cleaning up routines and not losing the easy tenths that we are. The kids are getting there, though."
UP NEXT
Owatonna returns home for a Big Nine Conference triangular against Mankato West and Mankato East on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Scarlets are ranked second in the state in Class A with an average score of 142.8 while the Cougars aren't far behind at No. 10 (136.07).
"I have a lot of respect for the Mankato programs since I coached there this summer and I know they're perfectly capable of popping off a high 140s score," Moe said. "Hopefully the addition of some new skills in the coming week will really improve our routines and we can get rid of the small mental errors that are keeping our scores down in certain events."