Taking the pool for the final time before the True Team Section meet on Saturday, the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team honored its seniors on Thursday night in a triangular against Albert Lea and Mankato East at the OMS pool.
“It was an emotional night,” Owatonna coach Chuck Fuller said. “We have such a great senior class, they are amazing leaders both in and out of the pool. We are really excited to see where they go in life because they are all such good people.”
Altering their lineup and mixing up the relays — combining a senior group and another made up of two sets of sisters — the Huskies accumulated 82 points and finished in third place. The Cougars won the event with a 149 and Albert Lea finished in second with 94.
“We had some really nice swims, but like it was a little weird format of a meet,” Fuller said. “We switched some things up in our lineup. We even put together the 200-medley relay of the senior who all swam it together as seventh graders. The girls had a lot of fun tonight.”
Fuller grouped seniors Abbigail Schroeder, Leah Seykora, Ellie Youngquist and Kassandra Betterman together in the 200 medley relay and the foursome clocked a 2:16.89.
Youngquist also registered two of Owatonna’s top individual finishes with a 2:15.93 in the 200-yard freestyle (second place) and a 5:56.98 in the 500-yard freestyle (second place).
Owatonna performed well in diving as Jayna Martin and Margret Jacott finished second and third, respectively. Martin scored a 152.30 while Jacott earned a 137.90.
Owatonna's seniors are: Emily Larson, Ellie Youngquist, Abbigail Schroeder, Kassandra Betterman, Emily Haas, Olivia Svenby and Leah Seykora
Team results: Mankato East 149, Albert Lea 94, Owatonna 82
Owatonna top results: 200 yard medley relay—4. Owationna 2:15.98; 200 freestyle—2. Ellie Youngquist 2:15.93; 200 IM—4. Vanessa Gonzalez 2:56.09; 50 freestyle 3. Emily Larson 28.01; Diving—2. Jayna Martin 152.30. 3. Margret Jacott 137.90; 100 butterfly—3. Anna Younhquist 1:14.90; 100 freestyle—5. Leah Seykora 1:02.75; 500 freestyle—2. Youngquist 5:56.98; 200 freestyle relay—3. Owatonna 1:56.43; 100 backstroke—3. Estela Fernandez 1:16.51; 100 breastroke—4. Kinzie Carlson 1:27.12; 400 freestyle—4. Owatonna 4:21.19