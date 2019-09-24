The Owatonna football program will once again be teaming up with Minnesota’s statewide cancer fundraiser through Randy Shaver’s foundation called Tackle Cancer.
This year’s event will take place during Owatonna’s Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 4 against Mankato West.
Fans will have the opportunity to donate to the Tackle Cancer fund as they enter the game through either gate.
There will also be a raffle with a number of items up for bids, including Owatonna football and cheerleader apparel, a team photo and a football signed by members of the 2019 squad. Tickets can be purchased for $5 and the winner will be announced at halftime.
Those who have purchased a Tackle Cancer t-shirt will be able to pick up their orders starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hat Chic Clothing Company in downtown Owatonna. Fans are encouraged to wear their shirts to the game.
Nancy Williams has coordinated Owatonna football’s cancer fundraiser each year since 2011 and has seen the community raise more than $20,000.
Some years Owatonna has supported Randy Shaver’s Tackle Cancer Research Fund — which goes to research and patient-aid for Minnesota families — and other years they have changed the name to “Huskies Sack Cancer” and kept the money local, splitting it between Owatonna Relay for Life and From the Heart.