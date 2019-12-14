Collective effort propels Owatonna to 69-61 victory over Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA — Admittedly, Owatonna boys basketball coach Josh Williams doesn’t get caught up in "revenge games" and puts very little stock in getting even with opponents that may have had his team's number in the past.
Still, Friday's end-to-end victory over Albert Lea felt pretty good.
Ignited by an early scoring barrage from Brayden Williams and an all-around superb defensive effort from a number of players, the Huskies picked up their first win of the season, 69-61, night in Big Nine Conference action.
“This was essentially the same (Albert Lea) team that beat us by 25 points last year,” coach Williams said. “We brought up how that felt in the locker room and the returning players really took that to heart.”
Three of the of the players that were on last year’s OHS team that contributed to the Tigers only double-digit win of the season were Evan Dushek, Isaac Oppegard and Nolan Burmeister, and all three came to play in Albert Lea’s gym on Friday night.
Banging bodies on the inside and causing the Tigers fits on the blocks, Dushek scored a team-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds. He also finished 6-for-6 from the line to spearheaded a complete effort from the stripe that saw OHS connect on 91.7% of their free throws overall.
Defensively, Burmeister and Oppegard stepped up against the Tigers’ talented backcourt and according to Williams, “did a lot of the things that might not show up in the box score.” They also combined for 16 points.
“Big shout-out to them,” Williams added. “Both of them made their guards work for everything they got.”
Brayden Williams added 14 points and knocked down three of his four total 3-pointers in the game’s first seven minutes to help pad Owatonna’s early lead. Countering the Tigers’ elevated defensive pressure that held him to just five points in the game's 29 minutes, Williams transformed into the team’s chief facilitator and finished with a game-high seven assists.
“Collectively, we had a lot of guys step up,” coach Williams said. “Both of Ty Creger’s three-pointers came at opportune times and Lincoln Maher drained a 19-footer and hit a three that sort of swung momentum.”
Owatonna (1-2 overall, 1-1 Big Nine), which led by as many as 17 points, shot 15-for-30 in the first half and 44% for the game. The Huskies knocked down 11 of 25 shots from deep and finished with a season-high 17 assists.
The Huskies forced 18 turnovers and held Albert Lea to less than 40% from the field. Owatonna is back in action on Tuesday at Red Wing (1-3, 1-1).
Owatonna 69, Albert Lea 61
Owatonna scoring: Nolan Burmeister 8, Isaac Oppegard 8, Brayden Williams 14 (7 assists), Evan Dushek 20 (10 rebounds), Sol Havelka 3, Brayden Truelson 2, Carson DeKam 2, Ty Creger 6, Peyton Beyer 1, Lincoln Maher 5. Halftime: 40-31 Owatonna.