The Owatonna girls volleyball team returned home Thursday night as the Huskies played host to the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. Despite starting out strong, the Huskies were unable to defend their home court and lost to the Spartans in three sets.
The two teams battled in the first set, with the door open for both teams to take the early game lead. The Spartans were able to edge out the Huskies in a tight 26-24 first set.
Mayo got a little bit more breathing room in the second set, but Owatonna still kept the set close in a 25-21 second set loss.
Down 2-0 against the Spartans, the Huskies were unable to overcome mistakes and misplayed balls in their worst set of the night, falling 25-8 for Mayo’s sweep over Owatonna.
Lauren Bangs and Mehsa Krause were the kill leaders with both posting five kills each, followed by three kill performances from Audrey Simon and Brooke Kunkel.
Defensively for the Huskies, Simon led the team with three blocks, followed closely by Bangs, Krause and Kunkel, with all three posting two blocks each in Owatonna’s loss.
The Huskies will look for some bounce back performances when they travel to Blaine on Saturday for the Blaine Invite.