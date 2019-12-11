WATERVILLE — The NRHEG boys basketball team simply couldn’t solve W-E-M’s relentless defensive pressure and fell victim to a lop-sided loss in Gopher Conference action on Tuesday night, 94-43.
“Their press took its toll on us as we turned the ball over a lot, and when we did beat it, we got good shots, but didn't make many shots,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “The game just kept snowballing in their favor as they made shot after shot and forced us into turnovers. Before we knew it, we were down by 20 points in the first half.”
The Panthers led 4-0 shortly after tip-off, but were out-scored 49-12 for the remainder of the first half and could only watch as the undefeated Bucs soared to their fourth blowout win of the season.
Lonnie Wilson scored 11 points and Ashton Johnson added eight to lead the Panthers.
Five W-E-M players scored at least 11 points as Grant McBroom led the way with 17.
The loss drops the Panthers to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in conference action with a showdown against undefeated Blooming Prairie looming on Friday.
W-E-M 94, NRHEG 43
NRHEG scoring: Kordell Schlaak 8, Lonnie Wilson 11, Daxter Lee 2, Ashton Johnson 8, Tory Christenson 6, Caden Riewer 4, Jack Olson 4.