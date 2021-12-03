The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers started off their 2021-22 girls basketball season with a bang, defeating the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in an 86-23 final to improve to 1-0 on the season.
On the offensive side of things, junior guard Sidney Schultz and senior guard Sophie Stork led the way in scoring with Schultz posting a team-high 24 points and Stork following close behind with 22 points. The two guards accounted for over half of the team's scoring.
Stork led the team with eight rebounds, seven assists and tied with Schultz in steals with both recording six each. Schultz recorded an additional five rebounds and six assists.
The Panthers also saw busy days from sophomore guard Faith Nielsen, who posted 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist, as well as an 11 point, three rebound, one steal and three assist performance from junior guard Erin Jacobson.
Overall, 10 players recorded stats for NRHEG en route to its 63-point win over the visiting Buccaneers. The team combined for 40 rebounds, 20 assists and 22 steals.
“It was great to kick off the season with a win,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “I was impressed with our girls' effort throughout the whole night. Good to see scrappy defense, them diving on the floor for a loose ball, and having kids hit the boards strong for rebounding. I thought we attacked the basket well and looked for our teammates on offense.”
NRHEG goes on a three-game road stretch starting Friday night with their first Gopher Conference contest of the year at United South Central, followed by a trip to Blooming Prairie on Tuesday night and then a trek to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday, Dec, 10.