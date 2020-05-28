After putting the finishing-touches on a pair of memorable careers at Owatonna High School, Zach Wiese and Asia Buryska have been named the Senior Male and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The winners were announced by OHS Activities Director Marc Achterkirch on Wednesday night and sponsored by Oldenburg Photography.
It is Wiese’s second consecutive Athlete of the Year recognition and Buryska’s first. Both were finalists in the junior class last year.
For the boys, Isaac Gefre and Keenan Young were the two other finalists this year while 2018-19 winner Sara Anderson and Kaitlyn Madole made the top three for the girls.
ZACH WIESE
(football, hockey, baseball)
Not only will Wiese be remembered as one Owatonna’s finest athletes in the class of 2020, but one of the finest in recent school history overall.
Regarded as a technically-sound, sturdy and versatile blocker, Wiese will go down as one of just a small handful of underclassmen to ever jump into the regular starting rotation on the offensive line under OHS coach Jeff Williams, rising to the top of the depth chart by Week 3 of his sophomore season and holding down his spot until 2019. He played 30-plus games in his varsity career and was a starter in 2017 and 2018 when OHS won back-to-back Class 5A state championships.
As a senior, he shifted to center due to injury and didn’t miss a beat, earning all-district honors for the second consecutive year and receiving an invite to the MFCA all-star game in December.
As much as Wiese accomplished on the gridiron, it was on the ice — and more specifically directly in front of the net — where he displayed the most promise as a next-level talent. In two years as the Huskies’ main goalie, he broke the school record for wins at the position and was named to the all-conference team both seasons.
As a senior, he helped Owatonna manufacture one of its finest overall records in the last 15-20 years and was a huge reason why the Huskies were the final team to be eliminated behind Rochester Century in the Big Nine Conference championship race. Wiese — who has signed to play for the Rochester Grizzlies junior hockey team next year with the ultimate goal of playing in college someday — stopped more than 91% of the shots he saw and fastened a 17-6 record between the pipes in 2019-2020.
According to the Minnesota Hockey Hub, he was credited with 27 career victories.
Before the season was cancelled, Wiese was set to retain his position as Owatonna’s starting first baseman/designated hitter after being named to the all-conference honorable mention squad as a junior.
ASIA BURYSKA
(soccer, hockey)
Similar to Wiese, Buryska excelled during the fall and winter seasons, starting multiple seasons for both the soccer and hockey teams.
As a senior, she was named the Big Nine Conference Senior of the Year for girls soccer and voted as Owatonna’s offensive MVP. She was also one of the captains on the 2019 squad that shared the conference title with Mankato West and Rochester Century.
Buryska, who was one of eight OHS players to make the Big Nine’s Scholar Athlete list, has signed to play soccer at NCAA Division II Bemidji State.
In the winter months, Buryska earned five varsity letter for the girls hockey team and achieved first-team all-conference accolades as a senior after receiving honorable mention consideration as a junior. She stitched together a 13-7 record, yielded just 1.8 goals per game and posted a .912 save-percentage this past season.