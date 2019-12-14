FARIBAULT — Medford boys basketball coach Todd Schneider isn’t quite sure, but he believes it’s been 30 years since the last time the Tigers defeated Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Either way, Friday’s 61-44 win over the Cardinals was equal parts monumental and satisfying.
Breaking free from 27-27 deadlock at halftime, Medford out-scored FBA 34-17 in the second half and rolled to a 61-44 Gopher Conference victory on Friday night.
“We really played one of our best all-around games,” Schneider said. “They showed great patience on offense and It was definitely one of our best defensive outings.”
Aside from being the first win against Bethlehem Academy in perhaps three decades, the win also means the Tigers will finish the season with multiple conference victories for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
AJ Vandereide produced a season-best scoring performance with 21 points and on 9 of 19 shooting from the floor. Kael Hermanstorfer canned four shots from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points
Medford 61, Faribault BA 44
Medford scoring: Devon Federly 1, Zach Finholdt 6, Jordan Edel 2, Jerone Chavis 7, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 3, AJ Vandereide 21(7 rebounds), Henry Grayson 2, Kael Hermanstorfer 14 (7 rebounds), Gunner White 5 (9 rebounds). Halftime: 27-27, tied.