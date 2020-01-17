The Owatonna gymnastics team ran into a buzz-saw on Thursday night.
Needing to engineer a near flawless performance in order to stand a chance against high-powered Mankato West, the Huskies started strong on the vault, but struggled on the balance beam and couldn’t make up the difference in a Big Nine Conference triangular in Owatonna.
The Scarlets, on the other hand, didn’t miss a beat and established a new school record with a 145.1, breaking the old mark of 144 set just last week. The Huskies finished in second with a 140.9 and was followed by Mankato East at 134.6.
“I knew coming in (Mankato West) had more room to bump up in score after setting a school record last week,” Owatonna coach Evan Moe said. “They really hit beam and floor hard and overtook us with some stellar routines. As I've said in the past, I have a lot of respect for the program and the club teams in Mankato, they will be a great and hard team to beat for a long time.”
Barring an unexpected collapse, Mankato West’s victory put the program in position to capture its first conference championship since the 1991-92 season and ends Owatonna’s four-year reign atop the final standings. The Scarlets came into the triangular ranked second in the state for Class A. When taking both levels into consideration (Class A and Class AA), their average score of 142.85 is the fourth highest in the entire state.
Mankato West accounted for the top two all-around scores as teammates Taryn Sellner (37.3) and Jenna Sikel (36.95) finished first and second, respectively. Sellner posted the top individual score for any event with a 9.7 on the floor.
Owatonna junior Lindsay Bangs came in third overall with a 36.25. She out-scored both Sellner and Sikel on the vault and bars and finished second overall on the floor, but was hampered by a 7.95 on the balance beam. As a team, OHS registered a season-low 32.775 on the exercise.
“The small lead we accumulated from bars was washed away as each of our routines took falls on the beam,” Moe said. “The kids had a rough day and you could see it in their faces. No amount of motivation post-routine seemed to help as a few took really uncharacteristic falls.”
Regrouping following their struggles on the beam, the Huskies finished strong on the floor exercise to push past 140 overall.
“The captains got everyone together and really hyped everyone up for the floor,” Moe said. “Lindsay (Bangs) and Lucy (Macius) really stepped into that leadership role that they both have done through actions more than words in the past. It makes a world of difference when your kids are getting the inspiration from someone they look up to.”
Owatonna finished less than a full point behind Mnakto West on the floor exercise with a 36.95 as Bangs led the way with a 9.55. Kaitlyn Cobban (9.2) and Macius (9.175) also earned scores well above 9.0 and finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.
Macius ended seventh in the all-around with a 34.6 with her top two numbers coming on the floor and vault (8.65).
The Huskies accounted for half of the top six scores on the vault with Bangs leading the way in first place with a 9.3. Halle Theis tied for third with a 9.225 and Janessa Moore tied for fifth at 9.2.
On the bars, OHS posted three of the top five scores. Bangs led the way in first place with a 9.45 and was followed by Cobban (8.775) and Macius (8.575).
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna’s Saturday meet in Jackson County Central has been cancelled, meaning the Huskies’ next competition isn’t until Friday, Jan. 24 when they travel to take on Class A, No. 19-ranked Winona.
NOTE
Owatonna's junior varsity finished in first place with a 128.15, well ahead of Mankato West (120.0) and Mankato East (115.2).