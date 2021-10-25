After piecing together a very strong close to their regular season, the Medford Tigers were awarded the No. 5 seed in the Section 1AA volleyball tournament and are set to face off Thursday against the No. 12 seeded St. Charles Saints.
The winner of Thursday night’s contest will go on to play the winner of No. 4 Lake City and No. 13 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at the Mayo Arena in Rochester.
The Tigers are riding a giant wave of momentum heading into section playoffs after they closed out their regular season with seven consecutive victories, with three match wins over Randolph, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Maple River, as well as four wins in their first-place finish in the Goodhue Invitational.
On the other hand, St. Charles is coming off an ending to its regular season where it lost two of its three final matches to Winona Cotter and La Crescent-Hokah, with the loss to LC-H being the Saints regular season closer.
Record-wise, according to Minnesota Scores, Medford finished fourth in the Gopher Conference — 20-8 overall and 8-3 in the conference, while St. Charles closed out the year ninth out of 11 teams in the Three Rivers Conference with a 4-16 overall record and a 3-8 conference record.
All opening round games are hosted by the higher seed, and with the Tigers holding the highest seed out of the two, Medford will be able to play in front of its own fans to open up section play.
Medford has been able to benefit from play coming from depth players, with middle blocker Annette Kniefel being a prime example. Annette started to see more play on the court when her older sister, middle blocker Clara Kniefel, was out with illness. Annette filled the role well, and since, has seen time on the court, even with her sister’s return.
The Tigers have gotten strong production out of their starters, but being able to turn to players off the bench to come in and provide a spark, while also letting someone else rest over the course of a couple points, will be important for Medford as it looks to make a run in the section playoffs.
Outside of the depth, it also comes down to continuing to ride the wave of momentum they’ve been on for the last two weeks, which couldn’t have come at a better time if you’re the Tigers. On St. Charles side, the Saints will have to look to bounce back after a tough close to its regular season and be prepared to be an underdog heading into an even tougher first round matchup.
The match between the Tigers and the Saints starts 7 p.m. Thursday at Medford High School.