MEDFORD — From its star wing to its key role players, it was a universal effort for the Medford girls basketball team on Tuesday night in a 65-53 Gopher Conference win over NRHEG at the MHS gymnasium.
“This was a complete team win for us,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said. “Every player on our team made a positive play that had an impact on the game.”
BIG PICTURE
The victory was rather significant for the Tigers as elevated their conference record to 6-2 and brought them to 7-1 against sectional opponents.
As of Wednesday afternoon, W-E-M maintains the top spot in the Gopher Conference with a perfect 7-0 record, one game ahead of Blooming Prairie at 6-1 and two ahead of Medford in the loss column.
In the unofficial Section 2-AA, Waseca appears to have a lock on the top seed — barring an unexpected late-season collapse, of course — while the Tigers find themselves battling Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial for the No. 2 seed.
There is still a lot that can transpire in the final month of the season, but Medford holds the edge over LC-WM by winning the head-to-head matchup on Dec. 2. The Knights, though, stand seven spots ahead of the Tigers in the QRF rankings, which is a computerized formula that takes into account a number of factors such as strength of schedule to determine each team’s ranking within the entire classification. LC-WM is No. 31 while Medford is No. 38.
As for the Panthers, they are one of six teams in the section that currently sits above the .500 mark. They are just 2-5 against sectional opponents, though, and would be seeded sixth in the eight-team field if the postseason started today.
Tuesday’s loss drops NRHEG to 8-7 overall and 3-5 in conference action. Since winning three games in a row to bring their record to 5-3 on Dec. 27, the Panthers are 3-4 and have lost two consecutive games.
ON THE FLOOR
The Tigers (11-2 overall) led for virtually the entire game — building a 10-point lead at the break — and kept the Panthers within a safe distance in the second half.
Emma Kniefel exploded for 24 points to lead the Tigers’ offensive attack while Kiley Nihart added 13 points and Izzy Reuvers 12. Jenna Berg and Alorah Wiese chipped in a combined 13 points, which helped off-set the absence of the team’s third-leading scorer Katie Dylla (injury).
Sidney Schultz drew the praise of Kubat and led the Panthers with 19 points and five assists.
“We threw everyone at her and she was on fire,” Kubat said.
Sophie Stork produced 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for the NRHEG.
“Medford is a tough team,” Panthers’ coach Onika Peterson said. “We had moments tonight where our defense was solid and offensively we attacked the basket well. Our team continues to grow and make progress each game, hoping to be playing at our best come playoff time.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Medford: The Tigers still have two more games this week, starting with a nonconference showdown at Randolph on Thursday. On Friday, they will host United South Central for a Gopher Conference game.
NRHEG: The Panthers also take the floor twice in the next four days, traveling to St. Peter on Thursday before hosting Hayfield on Saturday.
Medford 65, NRHEG 53
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 13, Isabella Steffen 1, Emma Kniefel 24, Izzy Reuvers 12, Alorah Wiese 6, Berg 7, Lilly Roehrick 2.
NRHEG scoring: Raquel Fischer 5, Faith Nielson 2, Erin Jacobson 5, Hallie Schultz 2, Sidney Schultz 19, Sophie Stork 11, Teagan Sutter 6, Sarah Johns 3