The Minnesota State High School Softball Coaches Association released their All-State teams for Classes A through AAAA on Thursday and three local athletes found their names amongst the honorees.
Blooming Prairie's Bobbi Bruns, NRHEG's Sophie Stork and Owatonna's Ana LaDuke were named to the Class A, AA and AAAA All-State teams, respectively, following their highly successful seasons.
Bruns led the Awesome Blossoms at the plate this past spring by posting a .538 batting average and 1.502 OPS to go along with four home runs and 20 RBI. She also provided stout defense in centerfield and at shortstop. Bruns was named to the OPP's All-Area softball team and also earned All-Conference honors.
Stork was one of the main driving forces behind the Panthers' 22-4 overall record, which set a new high water mark for number of wins in a season in school history. Stork was instrumental at the plate and on the rubber where she posted a 21-3 record with a 1.26 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched. She hit .408 with 31 hits and 31 RBI. Stork was named the 2021 OPP Softball Player of the Year for her on-field accomplishments and was also named to the All-Area and All-Conference teams.
LaDuke was the Huskies' top offensive performer on a team that finished the season with a winning record and a fifth place finish in the highly competitive Big 9 Conference. She posted a .442 average to go along with a team-high eight home runs and 30 RBI. She also played solidly at shortstop all season long. LaDuke was named to the OPP's All-Area softball team and was an All-Conference selection.
Additionally, the Minnesota State High School Track and Field Coaches Association released their All-State selections following the conclusion of the Class A and AA state meets last weekend.
Owatonna's Justin Gleason and Jack Titchenal were named as All-State honorees following their performance during the Class AA meet.
Gleason finished in fourth place during the long jump event with a distance of 21-feet-5.25-inches. Titchenal placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.05 seconds.