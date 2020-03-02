ST. PAUL — With a full dose of Ibuprofen flowing through his veins, Icy Hot slathered on his knee beneath a sleeve wrapped snugly below a large knee pad just a few feet above a sturdy ankle brace on his left leg, Willie VonRuden didn’t limp onto the mat for the Class A state championship match at 152 pounds.
He had long since stopped doing that.
You see, the Medford senior had grown accustomed to the tedious pre-match routine of getting his body physically prepared and the long list of tapes, supports, pads, over-the-counter medications and lotions didn’t both him anymore. Not even the grand stage and bright lights of the Xcel Energy affected him. He had been through this before and knew what to expect during the highly-charged atmosphere of the championship round.
Besides, all of that is superficial and was never his biggest hurdle in preparing for the most important match of his life.
No, for VonRuden, it was the ever-present physiological component borne from never fully-healing after breaking a bone in his foot during the fall season and the re-emergence of an old meniscus injury that took him the longest to conquer.
But he had, and now it was time to go to work.
With his biggest fan and older brother, Nick, stationed in his corner and feeding him encouragement the entire way, VonRuden’s four-point move in the opening period was more than enough offense in what turned into a 5-1 victory over Jordan Lohse of West Central Area in the state title match on Saturday night.
After the final whistle blew, VonRuden embraced his opponent, calmly unstrapped his green anklet, placed it neatly in the middle of the circle and stoically made the traditional turn to the audience as the official raised his arm in victory.
From there, he made his way to the red corner, shook hands with the opposing coaches and was finally able to do something he had been dreaming about for years, springing forward as if freed from a cage and jumping into older brother’s arms.
“That was incredible,” VonRuden said roughly five minutes after the match. “(Nick) never made it up here (as a wrestler) but I think he enjoys watching his siblings more than he ever enjoyed competing himself, that’s just the type of person he is. He’s a super passionate, super caring and loving older brother. That was my dream to jump into his arms after winning state this year. He was telling me how proud he was and that I deserved this.”
As hard as it is to fathom now, it was only four short months ago that VonRuden was leaning toward not even joining the wrestling team for his final year. He was still healing from his foot injury and coming off a football season that was equal parts thrilling, physically-exhausting and mentally-draining. The idea of spending the long winter months grinding through what is perhaps the most demanding sport in all of high school athletics was simply overwhelming in the weeks leading up to preseason practices.
But VonRuden isn’t cut from a quitter’s cloth. He has never backed-down from a challenge in his life and the thought of stepping away from the sport after coming so close to attaining the ultimate prize was enough for him to at least re-consider.
And the he started thinking about the kids that looked up to him in the tight-knit community just north of Owatonna and how he would be abandoning his teammates and closest friends.
And then there was Nick — an ever-present positive influence in his life reminding him of what he’s made of and where he’s come from.
“I have to thank him the most because he pushed me and didn’t let me quit,” VonRuden said. “And I just kept thinking about it. I thought about the atmosphere and how I had one more year and I had all these little kids looking up to me. I had to go out and just do the best I could and be with my teammates one more year.”
As VonRuden quickly found out, pure will-of-force wasn’t going to be enough to carry him through the long season that spans nearly a quarter of a year.
First and foremost, he needed to get medically cleared to compete, and that didn’t happen until late-December. He eventually made his debut at the ultra-competitive Rumble on the Red Tournament in Fargo and things started well enough as he began the tournament with back-to-back wins. In the semifinal match against Class AA, state-ranked Jude Link, though, he felt a jolt radiate through in his foot and was hit with a harsh reminder of just how much his body had endured over the previous couple of months.
“It felt like a pop,” said VonRuden, who went on to suffer his only loss of the season against Link. “It was scary.”
Though he ultimately side-stepped any serious re-injury, he was forced to medically forfeit his final match at the Rumble and didn’t return to action until mid-January.
In the final stretch of the regular season, VonRuden started feeling more and more like his old self and largely buzzed through the competition. He maintained his No. 1 state rankings heading into the Section 2-A tournament and was given the top seed at 152 pounds.
And then, another scare.
After securing a first period pin over Jaedin Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo in the semifinals, VonRuden stepped off the mat and felt his knee “lock up,” likely stemming from a torn meniscus he never got operated on during his sophomore year.
VonRuden once again avoided another major setback, went on to capture the section championship with a 10-4 decision over No. 7-ranked Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River and entered a Class A individual competition perched atop a bracket bursting at the seams with high-end talent. The three individuals seeded directly below VonRuden had combined for a 107-4 overall record while the fifth seed, Tallin Johnson, spent most of the previous two months ranked second in the state at 160 pounds.
On Friday, VonRuden cruised to the state semifinals with a tech fall and major decision in the first two rounds, respectively, and found himself pitted against the one guy in the entire bracket that possessed perhaps the best chance of beating him: Tallin Johnson of Saint James.
With almost identical physical frames and equal reach, the two spent most of the semifinal match countering each other’s swift offensive moves and circling the edge of the mat. In the end, it was VonRuden’s first period takedown that made the difference in a hard-fought 3-2 decision.
“He’s an awesome wrestler and put up a heckuva a match,” VonRuden said of Johnson.