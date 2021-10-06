Owatonna volleyball headed to Byron Monday and was defeated by the Bears 3-1.
Byron opened the match with a close 28-26 set win over Owatonna, but the Huskies responded with a 25-22 win in the second set to tie the match. The Bears went on to rattle off a 25-17 win and a 25-21 win in the third and fourth sets to take the match.
Ava Eitrheim and Mehsa Krause led the attack for the Huskies, with both posting nine kills. Audrey Simon had six kills, Elizabeth Prostrolle had five kills and Brooke Kunkel had four kills. Bailey Manderfeld posted a team-high 24 assists.
On the defensive end, Manderfeld recorded 16 digs, followed by seven digs from Eitrheim and five digs from Prostrolle. Simon led the team in blocks with three total. The Huskies also saw two blocks from Krause, one block from Prostrolle and one block from Kunkel.