Elevating through Owatonna’s youth system, Ethan Walter quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic football players in his class, belying his modest size that was ultimately capped at around 5-foot-8-inches and 165 pounds as a senior.
He has always been one of the faster athletes in his grade — if not the fastest — and was almost impossible to contain at the lower levels based on his quickness, advanced speed and vision. All the way until his sophomore year he was the top weapon out of the backfield for his grade and distinguished himself as one of the most productive tailbacks to play for Owatonna at the sub-varsity level in recent memory. A positional change as a junior saw him expand his game and evolve into an all-district receiver, a two-year starter and member of the 2018 state championship team.
But as much as he accomplished on the gridiron, football inevitably took a back seat to baseball for a decent chunk of the year. If you asked him which sport he preferred, he would give you a different answer depending on the season.
In the spring, it was baseball. In the late summer and fall, it was football.
However, before he ever strapped on pads in middle school — and long before he started leaving defenders in his wake as the Huskies’ speed-burning slot receiver — Walter was building a unique appreciation for hardball that has stuck with him all his life.
When it comes to sports, baseball truly is Walter’s first love.
“Football and baseball have always been my top two,” Walter said. “But when I was really young, baseball was by far my favorite sport.”
A FINAL ACT LEFT BLANK
As one of the core members of the highly-successful, and equally tight-knit, group of student-athletes in the OHS Class of 2020 — and perhaps the grade’s best pure baseball player — Walter was looking forward to finally hitting the field this spring. After taking the winter off, he was ultra-excited to begin the rewarding grind that comes with playing organized sports and intrigued by the prospect of joining his buddies one last time as an Owatonna Husky and relishing the camaraderie that can only be uncorked through formal competition and appreciated when a group of athletes share a common goal and are pulling in the same direction.
Unfortunately, a pandemic of global proportions has prevented that from happening.
When Walter found out about the MSHSL’s well-publicized decision to cancel all athletic activities for the remainder of the academic year, it should come as little surprise that the first people he confided in were classmates Carson DeKam, Matt Williams and Isaac Gefre, three friends that have shared a bond for almost a decade and teammates that have been there for each another during the highest peaks of victory and the lowest valleys of defeat.
“We just sat down and talked,” Walter said. “It was good to have them there to help process everything and not have to go through it alone. I feel like we all have the same sense that we are definitely impacted by it a lot and sad that we are missing out on memories that could be made.”
But through the initial haze of challenging emotions that drifted to the surface when the announcement was first made on April 30, a universal sense of optimism has emerged, made buoyant by the fact that it often becomes easiest to appreciate something when it has been taken away.
And baseball wasn’t just taken away from these guys, it was stolen — unceremoniously yanked from their hands by an unforgiving and extraordinary force of nature.
“You have to enjoy everything when it’s there,” Walter said. “Ironically, I think a lot of guys whose favorite sport is in the fall and winter and play baseball to hang out with their friends are kicking themselves more because they didn’t enjoy it like they should have when it lasted and are saying ‘I didn’t realize how much I loved baseball.’ It’s only natural, they took it for granted.”
For Walter, the loss of the season has been “really tough” and he’s done everything he can to escape the sense of loss by getting outside and hitting a few balls or playing catch on a daily basis. Additionally, if Minnesota were to host an American Legion season, he’s fully-prepared to join the team and believes the vast majority of his classmates would do the same, regardless of their part-time summer jobs or the fact that few, if any, are planning on playing in college.
“Summer ball has always been about playing for fun and sort of chilling out,” Walter said. “But if they have a (Legion) season, I think everyone would out there.”
When he’s not at the park sharpening his skills, Walter said he’s learned to appreciate the extra time he’s been able to spend with his family and has become sympathetic to the fact that the impact of the lost season has affected far more people that he first realized, specifically referring to a large group of parents that won’t have the opportunity to watch their son compete for their community one final time.
“It’s really hard on them, maybe even harder than it is on us in many cases,” Walter said. “Baseball was going to be the last sport they could watch us play and they have all become pretty close over the years we played the same two or three sports growing up.”
THE NEXT CHAPTER
After objectively assessing where he fits as a potential college recruit in two different sports, Walter came to the conclusion that baseball was probably his best rout when it came to competing at the next level.
"It just makes the most sense," he said.
Having decided his path relatively late in the typical recruiting process and unable to take the field this spring in front of potential college scouts, Walter's current plan is to attend Minnesota-Duluth and try out for the team next spring as a walk-on.
Joining a scholarship-level program like UMD isn't going to be easy, but it's not like Walter is as a complete long-shot either. In fact, he's posted some impressive numbers in baseball-specific drills at a few camps and was one of the top players in the Big Nine Conference last spring.
In fact, his physical frame is just about the only aspect that isn't comparable to most Division II prospects, and even that isn't a deal-breaker.
“Being big obviously helps with hitting for power, but it’s not a huge benchmark when it comes to baseball,” Walter said. “You don’t have to be huge to excel.”
Walter is living proof that size often doesn't matter on the diamond. Last year, he played shortstop and led the Huskies in runs (24), walks (22) and extra-base hits (10) while posting a .489 on-base percentage and .290 batting average. His 4.8 speed in the 40-yard dash allowed him to successfully steal 17 bases in 18 attempts.
“He’s an excellent middle infielder that led off all spring and continued to set the table for the middle of the order,” Owatonna baseball coach Tate Cummins said. “He continued to improve as a shortstop and proved to be dependable.”
Walter was named to the all-conference squad in the Big Nine last year and was part of the top all-area team as well.