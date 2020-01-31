Pederson scores game-winning goal, OHS survives in OT to beat Northfield

From the cusp of an agonizing defeat to the jubilation of a thrilling victory, the Owatonna boys hockey team put itself through the ringer on Thursday night in a critical Big Nine Conference showdown at the Four Seasons Centre.
In the end, though, the Huskies found a way to pull it off.
After scoring the game’s first three goals, momentum slipped out of Owatonna's grasp and the Raiders took full advantage, finding new life by scoring back-to-back goals in the final 2 minutes, 14 seconds of the second period before ultimately forcing overtime by providing the equalizer in the final moments of the third period.
Luckily for OHS, senior Collin Pederson swooped in and saved the day by burying the game-winning goal just 22 seconds into the extra session to secure a heart-pounding 4-3 victory.
BIG PICTURE
The win polishes off a vital two-game sweep of Northfield as both of the Raiders’ conference losses this season have come against the Huskies.
Though Northfield technically maintains its perch in the second spot in the league standings behind first place Rochester Century, OHS is trending ahead of the Raiders in the race for the conference championship.
The Huskies (15-4-0 overall, 9-1-0 Big Nine) have played two fewer league contests than NHS (12-8-0, 10-2-0) and are just two points behind in the standings (28 to 26). Owatonna’s maximum number of points it could amass is 42 while Northfield is capped at 40. The Raiders have also yet to play the Panthers, who are undefeated in Big Nine Conference action.
Though the loss is undoubtedly damaging, NHS still remains at least a semi-realistic chance of capturing the conference title, but will almost certainly need to beat Century in a huge 4-point outing on Saturday, Feb. 8 in order to remain in the conversation.
ON THE ICE
As the game stretched into the waning minutes of the second period, it looked like the Huskies were on their way to a relatively smooth victory. They had out-shot Northfield to that point and had built a 3-0 lead.
But then a tumultuous three-minute stretch completely shifted the complexion of the contest. Spencer Klotz breathed new life into the Raiders by finally getting his team on the board with a goal at the 14:46-mark. Owatonna was also sent to the penalty box on the play after being whistled for a pair of minor penalties assessed to one player.
Northfield took advantage of the short-handed Huskies as Jacob Kluzak buried a shot with just 63 seconds remaining on the clock to draw within 3-2.
The teams traded shots for the better part of the tense final stanza, and just when it looked like Owatonna was going to survive in regulation, Ryan Will rang the ball at the 14:35-mark to level the score 3-3.
The Huskies somehow found a way to re-center themselves and wasted little time in the extra session as Pederson scored on an unassisted goal at the 22-second mark.
Three periods prior, Casey Johnson ignited Owatonna’s offense and got the large home crowd on their feet by scoring a pair of goals in the first period, both of which were assisted by Zach Kubicek.
Dom Valento gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead by scoring within the first 30 seconds of the second period on assists from Pederson and Taylor Bogen.
Outside of the rough final minutes of the second period, Zach Wiese was rock-solid between the pipes for the Huskies, allowing just two even-strength goals while keeping the Raiders scoreless for long stretches in each stanza. He finished with 16 saves, 13 of which came in the final two periods.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will go a long way in deciding the Huskies’ position among the leaders in the race for the Big Nine championship. After hosting fourth place Mankato West (13-7-0, 8-4-0, 24 points) on Tuesday, Owatonna will hit the road on Thursday, Feb. 6 for a mega-showdown with Rochester Century (14-4-1, 9-0-0, 30 points).
Owatonna 4, Northfield 3 (OT)
FIRST PERIOD
O—Casey Johnson (Zach Kubicek), 3:48
O—Johnson (Kubicek), 9:20, PP
SECOND PERIOD
O—Dom Valento (Collin Pederson, Taylor Bogen), 0:25
N—Spencer Klotz (Ryan Will), 14:46
N—Jacob Kluzak (Teague Nelson), 15:57
THIRD PERIOD
N—Will, 14:35
OVERTIME
O—Pederson, 0:22
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (16 saves)