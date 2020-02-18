Tri-City United blew past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday in the second half for an 80-55 victory in New Richland.
The Titans (9-16) expanded an eight-point halftime lead in the second half to coast to the win.
Sophie Stork led the Panthers (13-12) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sidney Schultz added 15 points while Raquel Fischer added eight points and seven rebounds.
NRHEG received the No. 6 seed for the playoffs and will begin play in the Section 2AA tournament Monday against third-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 7 p.m. in Lake Crystal.