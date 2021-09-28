The Awesome Blossoms hit the road on Monday as they traveled to Dover-Eyota High School to take on the Dover-Eyota Eagles. Blooming Prairie was swept by Dover-Eyota in three sets to drop to 3-14 on the season.
The Blossoms dropped the first set to the Eagles 25-17 before battling back and forth in the second set, but eventually falling 27-25. In the third and final set, the Eagles pulled away with a 25-16 win to complete the sweep.
Haven Carlson led Blooming Prairie behind her six kill and four ace serve performance. Abby Hefling led the team in kills with seven total kills. Macy Lembke recorded a team-high eight assists, followed by Lexi Steckelberg with six assists.
Defensively, the Blossoms saw 11 digs from Grace Krejci and Josie Hoffman, as well as seven digs from Lembke and Madi Lea. Carlson and Anna Pauly led the team with three blocks each.
As a team, the Blooming Prairie recorded 19 kills, 14 assists, seven ace serves, eight blocks and 43 digs.
Next up for the Awesome Blossoms is a road game on Thursday where they’ll travel to face the NRHEG Panthers.