Awesome Blossoms start season on high note with blowout win over Cardinals

FARIBAULT — Despite garnering some preseason recognition as one of the top 15 teams in the state per the Minnesota Basketball News, there were plenty of questions heading into Friday’s season-opening game for the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team.
Not only were the Awesome Blossoms going to be without one of its top players, Gabe Hagen — who was preparing for the annual Minnesota Football Showcase, but the overall endurance of the squad was going to be a major factor as they took the floor for the first time since the elongated, albeit thrilling, fall season that saw the football team capture the program’s first ever state championship.
Well, consider the Awesome Blossoms 1-for-1 in passing any early-season adversity.
Boosted by the hot hand of Kaden Thomas and receiving notable scoring contribution from nine different players, BP rolled to a 73-40 victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy in Gopher Conference action.
Thomas nailed a trio of shots from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 24 points. Karson Vigeland scored all 11 of his points in the first half while Drew Kittelson chipped in nine points
“Our boys got off to a pretty good start tonight,” BP coach Nate Piller said. “Coming of the Prep Bowl, I wasn’t sure how our guys would respond with the bulk of them being heavy contributors in the game played just last week. I thought we could have rebounded the ball a little better and we had guys fouling too much because they relied more on their hands than their feet, but it was a good start.”
The Awesome Blossoms — who forced 19 turnovers in the first half alone against the Cardinals — will be back to full strength for their next game on Thursday against NRHEG in a Gopher Conference contest that will be the second of the Blossoms four-game home-stand that also includes matcbups against Hayfield on Friday and Chatfield after the holiday break.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 73, FARIBAULT BA 40
Blooming Prairie scoring: Jarrett Larson 4, Colin Jordison 5, Isaac Ille 3, Zach Archer 6, Karson Vigeland 11, Parker Vaith 5, Kaden Thomas 24, Zach Weber 6, Drew Kittelson 9.