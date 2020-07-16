In a battle between two of the top three teams in the Twins Rivers League, it was the Dodge County Diamondbacks who out-slugged the Owatonna Aces, 11-7, on Wednesday night at Dartts Park.
The decision elevates the D-Backs into a first place deadlock with Austin at 4-1 while Owatonna drops to 3-3 and settles into a tie for third with Waseca.
Kodey Kiel — who came into the night leading the Twin Rivers League with a .444 batting average to go with a team-best two home runs and four RBIs — continued to swing a hot bat and dominate on the mound, finishing 4-for-5 at the plate while striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. For the season, he’s allowed zero earned-runs and fanned nine batters in four total innings of duty out of the bullpen.
The Aces — who came into the game on Wednesday having won three of their last four outings — are back in action against the Wanamingo Jacks (2-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. and not 7:30 p.m. as originally scheduled.
Owatonna starts its final week of the condensed regular season with a trio of home games on Sunday, Wednesday (July 22) and Friday (July 24).