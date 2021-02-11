Boys Hockey
Owatonna 5, Winona 2
The Huskies (6-1-1 overall, 6-1-1 Big 9 Conference) picked up another win Thursday night, overwhelming the Winhawks with their explosive offensive attack.
Winona got on the board first with a goal approximately four minutes into the game. But their lead wouldn't even last two minutes as Tanner Stendel would respond with two goals in quick succession. Aaron Bangs, Casey Johnson, and Zach Kubicek added goals as the game progressed, putting it out of reach for Winona; the Winhawks would score with less than 10 seconds remaining in the third period.
Owatonna is now tied with Mankato West for second place in the Big 9 with 13 points, one point behind 7-1 Mankato East.
The Huskies will be back on the ice on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they take on perhaps the top Class 1A team in the state in Gentry Academy (7-0); the Stars have outscored opponents 65-7 on the season. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Medford 54, WEM/JWP 20
The Tigers came out on top in their battle with the Buccaneers Thursday evening, winning eight matches by fall.
WEM/JWP's Petty (106) opened the dual with a win by technical fall earning five points; it was his second victory of the night.
However, Medford would take 48 of the next 54 points — their only loss coming by way of forfeit in the 132-lb weight-class bout — with wins by Tommy Elwood (113), Jack Meyer (120), Kaden Harfmann (126), Kael Neumann (138), Preston McCarty (145), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), and Josiah Hedensten (170). Gavin Hermes (285) would also pick up a win for the Tigers to end the dual.
Like Petty, Crosby (182) would also come out victorious his second match of the night, winning by 9-2 decision.