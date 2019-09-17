ALDEN — Despite dominating back-to-back sets, the Blooming Prairie volleyball team suffered a 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 15-10) setback to Alden-Conger on Monday night in a nonconference match.
The Awesome Blossoms — who out-scored A-C, 50-29, in the second and third sets — were led by Micalyn Trihus' season-high 18 kills. Anna Kittelson added nine kills and no other player had more than three.
Defensively, Maren Forystek racked up 23 digs.
Blooming Prairie (8-8) plays again Thursday at home against W-E-M.