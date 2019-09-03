The Minnesota Vikings finished cutting their roster to 53 players late Saturday and, of course, things can change sooner than later, but I really thought the day was unusual.
I still was shocked just not too long ago when the Vikings made a stunning move by trading for Ravens kicker, Kaare Vednik, for a fifth-round pick next year, and now he’s gone — released like every other player over the weekend. So strange.
I was also disappointed when long snapper, Kevin McDermott, was let go, although when the team drafted Austin Cutting in the seventh round I had a bad feeling for McDermott.
I look forward each year to this date and see how many rookies make the squad and if any established veterans don’t make the cut.
Marcus Sherels’ name was constantly thrown around as if he would be released this time of year and he always made it. I did read Saturday that Sherels was out on the IR, so I wish him a speedy recovery, even if he is with the Saints.
Saturday seemed very slow to me as I watched Twitter more than I normally do to see the cuts both by the Vikings and the rest of the NFL. Laquon Treadwell was the name that popped up this year as one of the guys on the wrong side of the bubble, and sure enough, the former first-round selection didn’t make the cut. The team desperately wanted to trade him and get at least a little something back, but no teams bit. As of Tuesday night, he hasn’t been offered a contract by any other team.
This day became even more strange as expected cuts were made, but to see the team release Vednik was obviously painful and head-scratching. I am glad Dan Bailey will remain the team's kicker, but it’s disappointing to see how the franchise has handled the entire mess at the position.
I like quarterback, Kyle Sloter, and I am obviously not a GM or coach, but as a fan I really liked what he offered. The Vikings, though, disagreed and let him go by 3 p.m. as well. If you don’t know his path to the NFL, look it up and you’ll understand why he’s so easy to root for.
Minnesota kept 10 offensive and 10 defensive linemen. This makes a huge statement as the Vikings clearly understand the game is won and lost in the trenches. You can never have too much depth across the line in my opinion.
I was a big fan of receiver Brandon Zylstra as he was the guy I watched closely during camp. He was the one those players I was hoping to sneak onto the 53-man roster, but to my disappointment, he did not make it. I thought after Treadwell was released this might give Zylstra a shot, but I was wrong. Instead, the team went and signed Josh Doctson.
Zylstra played high school at New London-Spicer and college at Division III Concordia College in Moorhead. It should also be noted that the team kept four tight ends, including talented youngster, Irv Smith, Jr.
The Vikings kept five running backs in Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah and Duluth-native C.J. Ham. Each one brings something different to the table.
Minnesota took 12 players in the 2019 NFL Draft and only two did not survive.
The Vikings also made an addition to the roster when they traded for Mark Fields, a defensive back from the Kansas City Chiefs. Fields had the ninth-fastest time at the 2019 combine in Indianapolis and his dad, Mark Fields Sr., played for three NFL teams.
The 53-man roster is set for the season, but as we know, things can change quickly. I use the example of the Houston Texans as they traded Jadaveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, which is extremely bad news for the NFC and specifically the Vikes as the Purple play Seattle later this season.
My hope is this Vikings roster is ready to make a deep postseason run, but the Arizona Cardinals preseason game at U.S. Bank left disgusted. As the third game where the starters typically play until halftime, or early third quarter, I saw nothing I liked with the exception of the Cook's 85-yard touchdown.
I just did not see a team that is ready for the season at that point. I do have faith in Mike Zimmer and staff as I am assuming if this fan saw bad football, they did too. If I was disappointed, I don't want to know how the coaching staff felt.
Nut, alas, I am a positive person by nature and love my team, so when the Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Minneapolis, I will be jacked up and ready to go.
Thank you for reading,
Purplestick