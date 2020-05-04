Peyton Robb just keeps making his way into the news for all the right reasons despite not having competed in almost two months.
Capped by a memorable run at the Big Ten Championships in early-March, the Owatonna High School graduate fastened an excellent rookie campaign at University of Nebraska and was recently recognized as the athletic department’s Male Outstanding Newcomer of the Year last Tuesday, April 28.
Two days later, he was one of five members of the Cornhusker wrestling team that qualified for the renowned National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Scholar All-American team. In order to be eligible for this academic achievement, an individual must sustain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and have qualified for the NCAA National Championships.
The Outstanding Newcomer recognition, which is considered one of the department’s “major” awards, encompasses all male sports and includes any Nebraska student-athlete (freshman and transfers) that competed for the first time during the 2019-20 academic year. Robb was honored at a virtual banquet that also revealed numerous other awards such as the Cornhusker Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year and the Best Male and Female Athlete.
Robb finished with a 20-6 overall record and was following an upward trajectory when the season abruptly ended a few days shy of the NCAA Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Making his way through the bracket from the No. 7 position at 157 pounds, Robb won four of his five matches — including a second-round upset over No. 2-seeded Kaleb Young — at the conference tournament in new Jersey and captured third place following a wire-to-wire 5-4 decision of Eric Barrone of Illinois.
Before it was canceled, Robb had been given the No. 13 seed for the national tournament that was scheduled to take place in Minneapolis March 19-21.
During the regular season, Robb grinded through a difficult schedule and started 7-0 before suffering a narrow 3-2 loss to then-No. 1-ranked Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.
Aside from his marquee win over No. 8-ranked Young at the conference tournament, Robb also shut out Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer in his final match at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas in early-December. Teemer ended the season ranked No. 5 in the country at 157 pounds. Perhaps more illuminating, though, was the fact that Robb’s six losses came by a combined eight points.
During his revered high school career with the Huskies, Robb captured three Class AAA state championships and competed in four consecutive title matches.