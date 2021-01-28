The opportunities to snag a crucial two points in the Big 9 Conference were available Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena, but the Owatonna girls hockey team was unable to capitalize on seven power plays in a 3-2 loss against Northfield.

Four of those power plays came in the third period, and two of which granted the Huskies a 5-on-3 advantage.

"I don't think we executed our power play very well," Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. "There was a lot of times we kept to the perimeter and didn't quite get the puck inside. I think our puck control was lacking in that aspect today. Usually our power play is clicking quite a bit better than it was tonight, so it was surprising to see it struggle in that regard, but coming up against a good team can take away our passing lanes and interior chances."

The first 5-on-3 chance came midway through the third period, shortly after Owatonna freshman Molly Achterkirch tied the game 1-1 and offered 1 minute, 16 seconds of a two-skater advantage.

The Huskies were unable to generate consistent scoring chances, however, and with one second left on the 5-on-3, were called for their own penalty. After the ensuing 4-on-4 time expired, Northfeild's Ayla Puppe scored on the power play with 5:50 remaining to provide the Raiders a 2-1 advantage.

Three and a half minutes later, Owatonna was given another chance to execute on a 5-on-3 — this one for 38 seconds and for a chance to tie the game with 2:15 remaining. The two-skater advantage was killed off, however, and when the Huskies pulled goalie Ava Wolfe for an extra skater while still on the power play, Northfield buried an empty-net goal for a 3-1 lead.

The Huskies were able to score with 11 seconds left off a goal by Abby Vetsch, but there wasn't enough time left to generate to quality game-tying scoring opportunity.

"Finding ways to be able to get chances next time we face them is going to be really important," Cloud said. "If they give you two 5-on-3s with a chance to win the game, you have to execute and find a way to get it done."

It won't be difficult for Cloud to stress the importance of the rematch between these two teams March 4 in Owatonna. Last season, the Raiders topped the Huskies 4-0 in the first game between the two teams, before Owatonna claimed a 3-2 overtime victory and a share of the Big 9 title in the rematch.

"Now it's just a matter of going through the rest of our season and getting ourselves prepared for the next time we face Northfield," Cloud said. "We know that it's a top opponent, so we know that every time we play them it's going to be close. Tonight showed that and it was an even game all the way through."

