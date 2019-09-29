Blossoms stay awesome with 62-15 blowout over previously undefeated Randolph

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie scoring machine was expected to at least run into a speed bump against fellow undefeated opponent, Randolph, on Friday night in a Mid Southeast White Division showdown.
Instead, the high-powered Awesome Blossoms found an even higher gear and took their production to a downright ridiculous level in their Homecoming showdown, racing past the Rockets, 62-15.
With the victory, No. 3 Blooming Prairie moves to 5-0 and is expected to take a jump in the Class A state rankings when they are released on Wednesday afternoon as second-ranked, Mahnomen/Waubun, lost 47-12 to Ada-Borup on Friday. Top-ranked BOLD — the team that beat BP in the state semifinals last season — remained undefeated with an impressive victory of their own over previously undefeated Minnewaska Area, 57-14.
GAME DETAILS
Before the Blossoms took off and gained full altitude, it looked like Randolph was going to stick around for a while as BP led just 13-8 after the first quarter.
In less than eight minutes, for that narrative to change.
Starting with a 5-yard touchdown run by Kaden Thomas with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter and ending with a Thomas-to-Alex Baldwin 3-yard connection with 18 seconds on the clock, the Blossoms rang up 28 unanswered points in the second quarter and all-but put the game away, grabbing a 41-8 lead into the break.
Blooming Prairie, though, wasn’t going to take any chances against the dangerous Rockets (4-1, 1-1) and added another three touchdowns in the second half to cement the final score and move the Blossoms to 5-0 for the second straight season.
Thomas finished 15-for-20 for 180 yards and contributed four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).
Matthew Pryor continued to feast on Mid Southeast defenses and needed just nine carries to reach 132 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The senior tailback now has 291 yards on 28 carries in his last two outings (10.3 average).
Seven different players caught at least one pass for the Blossoms and five gained at least 21 yards. Baldwin led the way with seven grabs for 85 yards and one touchdown. Bradley Simon and Pryor also found the end zone through the air.
Defensively, the Blossoms gave up 198 pass yards, but Randolph quarterback, Nick Drinken, was held to a 44% completion-rate on 22 attempts (10 of 25). On the ground, the Rockets gained only 48 yards.
Mitchell Fiebiger finished with a team-high 14 tackles and collected one of the Blossoms six total stops behind the line of scrimmage. Luke Rennie added 10 tackles.
UP NEXT
The Awesome Blossoms will play their second straight home game against Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-3 overall, 0-2 White Division) in a sub-district showdown at 7 p.m.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 62, RANDOLPH 15
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Matthew Pryor 23 run (pass fail)
BP—Pryor 5 run (Carson Brennecke kick)
R— Dane Ehleringer 41 pass from Nick Drinken (Ehleringer run)
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Kaden Thomas 5 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Pryor 17 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Pryor 29 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Baldwin 3 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Pryor 11 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
BP—Bradley Simon 13 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
R—Mack Swanson 12 run (AJ Weidner kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
BP—Drew Kittelson 4 run (Brennecke kick)