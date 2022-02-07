When a highly-ranked Austin Packers team made the trip to Owatonna, they defeated the Huskies on their home court. Saturday night, Owatonna was more than prepared to return the favor to the current Class 3A No. 5 ranked Packers.
The Huskies held the Packers to their lowest point total of the season, which included limiting them to only 16 first-half points en route to Owatonna’s 54-46 win to improve to 8-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play.
Owatonna shot just over 40 percent from the field, but knocked down nearly 60 percent of its 3-point attempts against an Austin team that struggled to get shots to fall after shooting 34 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.
By halftime, the Huskies led the Packers 29-16 and while the Packers saw a much better second half, they could only make up five points of their 13-point deficit.
While the margins weren’t high, the Huskies edged out Austin in transition points (7-2), points off turnovers (18-13), second chance points (12-7), points in the paint (18-16), rebounds (33-28) and steals (8-7).
The Packers also committed more turnovers (16-14) and were called for more personal fouls (12-10).
Seniors Lexi Mendenhall, Holly Buytaert and Audrey Simon were a three-headed monster for the Packers to deal with as all three scored in double figures with Simon’s team-high 16 points, Mendenhall’s 13 points and Buytaert’s 12 points.
On top of scoring, Simon grabbed eight rebounds and an assist, Mendenhall added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and Buytaert added five rebounds, two steals and two assists while shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Hillary Haarstad added in six points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, Ari Shornock added four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Avery Ahrens added three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Owatonna is now riding a four game winning streak and look to continue it Tuesday night when the Huskies look to sweep the regular season series against Northfield.