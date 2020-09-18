ROCHESTER — A strong performance from its singles ladder and a see-saw victory at No. 3 doubles were pivotal in leading the Owatonna girls tennis team to a narrow 4-3 victory over a pesky Rochester John Marshall team on Thursday night in Big Nine Conference action.
“This was the most competitive match we have played all season,” said Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek. "Two evenly-matched teams."
In the crucial third doubles match, Owatonna’s combination of Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog battled back from a 6-5 deficit in the second set to earn the tiebreak and ultimately secure the Huskies’ overall victory with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win over the pair of Grace Abdelkarim and Anna Sun.
Owatonna’s lone victory at doubles was supplemented by a singles lineup that took three of the four matches, winning at the No. 1 (Olivia Herzog), No. 2 (Megan Johnson) and No. 4 (Olivia McDermott) positions.
Matejcek was especially impressed with Johnson’s crisp 6-0, 6-2 victory over the Rockets' Lilly Gee.
“It was another great match from Megan,” he said. “She dominated from start to finish.”
McDermott also cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 decision over Abby Herman at the fourth spot while Herzog out-lasted Sophie Geske, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles.
The win moves the Huskies to 6-1 overall in their conference-only schedule and keeps them tied for second with Rochester Century.
Owatonna is back in action on Tuesday at home against Northfield at 4:30 p.m.
AROUND THE BIG NINE
Tuesday, Sept. 15 results: Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 1; Century 7, John Marshall 0; Northfield 7, Faribault 0; Mankato East 4, Red Wing 3; Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West 0
Thursday, Sept. 17 results: Mankato West 6, Albert Lea 1; Century 7, Austin 0; Mayo 7, Mankato East 0; Owatonna 4, John Marshall 3
Tuesday's upcoming matches: Mankato East at Mankato West; Northfield at Owatonna; Red Wing at Century; Winona at John Marshall; Faribault at Mayo;
Top 5 standings: 1. Mayo (7-0); t2. Century (6-0); t2. Owatonna (6-1); 4. Northfield (4-2); 5. John Marshall (3-3)