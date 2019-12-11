It was just the second competition of the season, but the Owatonna gymnastics team felt like it had a lot to prove on Tuesday following a rough performance in its previous outing just three days prior.
Basically, the Huskies needed a bounce-back performance in major way.
Consider it done.
Shaking off what first-year coach Evan Moe called the “shell shock” of posting a sub-130 and finishing in third place at the Waconia Invite last Saturday, Owatonna improved its overall tally by almost 10 points and pulled away for a trio of convincing Big Nine Conference victories over Rochester Mayo, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Century on Tuesday night in Owatonna.
The Huskies registered a 138.25 and finished more than 12 points ahead of second place Mayo at 126.125. Century landed in third with a 125.1 while John Marshall ended in fourth with a 115.875.
“I thought we did pretty well tonight,” Moe said. “I liked the team atmosphere a lot more than on Saturday. They consistently cheered for each other and had a great energy from start to finish. Still have lots to clean up, but the shell shock of throwing a 129 at Waconia is fine and the girls can understand that it was just a fluke.”
Reigning all-state performer, Lindsay Bangs, anchored the Huskies with an impressive all-around score of 36.225 and was complimented nicely by youngsters Kaitlyn Cobban (34.825) and Halle Theis (33.9).
What made Owatonna’s dominant performance even more impressive was the fact that two of its top gymnasts, Lucy Macius and Cheyenne Petersen, sat out due to injury. Both are expected to return by early January.
“With (Lucy and Cheyenne) being out, we’re seeing a lot of young kids that were either on JV last year or are first-year high school athletes having to step up to varsity, and they’re all doing a great job,” Moe said. “If we’re able to continue to develop these young athletes that are helping us compete to a decently high level, then they’ll be able to help us be something special in the future.”
Bangs posted the top score in three of the four events she took part in and came in second place in the other, winning the vault, beam and the floor while finishing one spot behind Cobban on the uneven bars.
Cobban also recorded the second-best score on the floor exercise and ended in fourth on place the balance beam and seven on the vault. Theis notched a pair of top-three finishes on the vault (second) and bars (third).
Eighth-grader, Kaelyn Smith, finished second on the beam.
NOTES
The junior varsity finished in first place with 120.9 points, which was more than 5 points ahead of the Rockets’ varsity score…On Dec. 19, the Huskies will be hosting a Stick it to Cancer Night during their head-to-head competition against Austin.
UP NEXT
The Huskies are back in action on Saturday at the Brainerd Invite.