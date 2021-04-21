owatonna high jump.jpg

The high jump event — won by Owen Korbel — was one of 10 that Owatonna claimed during their home meet Tuesday afternoon. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys track and field team was triumphant on their home turf Tuesday afternoon as they finished in first place as a team with a score of 120 points, nearly double that of second place finisher Rochester Mayo (68).

Garrett Karsten (200-meter), Ryan Gregory (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Owen Korbel (high jump), Justin Gleason (long jump), Jacob Reinardy (triple jump), Eli Spurgeon (shot put), Trever Schirmer (discus), the 4x100 relay team and the 4x200 meter relay team all claimed first place finishes.

The Huskies will return to action on Wednesday, April 28 in Northfield.

owatonna long jump.jpg

The long jump event — won by Justin Gleason — was one of 10 that Owatonna claimed during their home meet Tuesday afternoon. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
owatonna sprint.jpg

Owatonna placed second and third overall during the 100-meter dash event at the Huskies' home meet Tuesday afternoon. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
owatonna blocks.jpg

Owatonna's sprinters were some of the fastest out of the blocks Tuesday afternoon as the Huskies claimed 13 top five finishes among the day's various sprinting events. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
owatonna relays.jpg

The Huskies claimed two first place, one second place and one third place finishes during the four relay events at Owatonna High School Tuesday afternoon. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

