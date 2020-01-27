The Inaugural Zappa Agency Ice Fishing Tournament recently took place on Saturday, Jan. 11 on Mille Lacs Lake roughly 90 miles north of Moinneapolis.
A total of 76 anglers comprised a number of two-person teams competing for prizes for biggest fish and longest stringer.
Adam Rehman won biggest fish with a 25-inch entry and Team Achterkirch won the grand prize for longest stringer with eight fish totaling roughly 146 inches.
The event had a strong turnout with participants ranging from age 14 (Garrett Karsten) to age 90 (Harold Gerry). Marc Achterkirch/Todd Achterkirch, Ryan Malo/Collin Wencl, Doug Meier/Dalton Meier and Phil Walter/Mike Gefre made up the top four teams.
Dan Kubista at Wagner’s Lunch, Doug Meier at Christian Brother’s Cabinets, Dean Elzen of DeVa Lures, Gabe Gilsrud at Northland Auto and Red Door Resort helped make the event possible.