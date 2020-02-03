ALBERT LEA — The Owtonna girls basketball team completed the season-sweep of Albert Lea on Friday night with a 56-53 overtime victory in Big Nine Conference action.
“It was a great game,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “So exciting that the girls pulled through and worked their tails off. We could not be prouder of them.”
Though a number of players contributed on defense, highlighted by Hillary Haarstad Taylor Schlauderaff’s “great pressure” according to Hugstad-Vaa, it was Sarah Kingland and Holly Buytaert who did the heavy lifting on offense. Each scored 17 points, which accounted for 60% of the Huskies’ total offense output.
Buytaert also added five rebounds and two assists while Kingland chipped in four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
The Huskies (6-12 overall, 6-9 Big Nine) — who trailed 28-27 at halftime — finished with a significant edge at the free throw line, which was a huge factor n the back-and-forth contest. Owatonna connected on 12 of 17 (70%) shots from the stripe while the Tigers ended 12 of 22 (54%). According to Hugstad-Vaa, Kingland, Maggie Newhouse and Sara Anderson each drained pivotal free throws down the stretch. Newhouse and Anderson each finished 2-for-2 while Kingland connected on a team-high seven free throws.
The Huskies are 4-3 in their last seven games and take the floor again on Tuesday against highly-ranked Red Wing at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
Owatonna 56, Albert Lea 53
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 17, Sara Anderson 5, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Ari Shornock 5, Maggie Newhouse 4. Halftime: Albert Lea 28-Owatonna 27.