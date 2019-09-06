MEDFORD — After dancing around it for the previous three matches, the Medford volleyball team finally put it all together on Thursday night and opened the Gopher Conference slate with a bang, dominating every phase taking down previously undefeated United South Central, 3-0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-5).
“I was proud of all of my girls tonight,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “I was able to put everyone in and they all played great. The bench was loud tonight and very supportive.”
Attacking the net and keeping the Rebels off-balance with a strong serve, the Tigers raced out to a massive lead in all three sets and kept the pedal to the medal, winning by a combined score of 75-16. Several different players got into the act for the Tigers as five players notched at least three kills.
Emma Kniefel tied for the team lead in kills with six and added four aces. Kiley Nihart collected a team-high eight digs and five aces. Kinsey Cronin finished with six kills and two aces and Alyvia Johnson registered four kills, three digs and two aces.
In total, the Tigers racked up 17 aces.
“USC struggled tonight against our serves,” Underdahl said. “We served with more confidence. Kiley did a great job of moving her serve around.”
Medford (4-1 overall, 1-0 Gopher) — which has won four consecutive matches by a score of 3-0 — jumps back out of conference for its next match against St. Clair on Tuesday before taking the next week off and traveling to Hayfield on Sept. 17.
United South Central drops to 2-1.
Medford 3, USC 0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-5)
Medford leaders: Kiley Nihart 8 digs, 5 aces; Emma Kniefel 6 kills, 4 aces; Kinsey Cronin 6 kills, 2 aces; Morgan Langeslag 17 assists