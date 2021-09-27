The Huskies hosted the Northfield Raiders on Thursday in a matchup that saw Owatonna get swept in three sets by the Raiders.
The Huskies dropped the first set 25-16 and fell behind a bit as the Raiders ran away 25-8 in the second set before coming close but dropping the third and final set 25-21.
Offensively, the Huskies were led by sophomore outside hitter Mehsa Krause and junior outside hitter Lauren Bangs. Both of the outside hitters recorded six kills each, along with three aces from junior libero Lainey Smith.
On the defensive side, Smith posted nine digs and Krause recorded three blocks.
Owatonna will go on the road Tuesday night as the Huskies will take on the Winona Winhawks in Winona for a Big 9 Conference matchup.