With one more year remaining in his storied career with the Owatonna Huskies, senior guard Brayden Williams made his future transition to the college basketball ranks official after committing and signing his letter of intent to play for the Bemidji State Beavers.
The process of Williams landing with the Beavers first started in the spring when representatives from Bemidji State attended an AAU tournament he was playing in. After putting on a good showcase, the Beavers and Williams kept in close contact throughout the rest of the spring and summer.
In June, Williams attended a shooting camp at Bemidji State, where he met Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee for the first time. Boschee and his assistant coaches kept the communication line open with Williams into the fall.
“The [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] is the league I especially wanted to play in,” Williams said. “Just to have the chance to play in that league is super enjoyable, and getting the decision before my season was great.”
Fast forward to the middle of August, he made a trip up to Bemidji for his first visit, where he was met with an offer from the Beavers. A month and a half later, Williams announced his commitment. As most high school athletes looking to play at the next level do, he had kept his options open and looked at a couple other schools beforehand, but it was clear that Bemidji State was the right place for him.
He furthered his decision to play with the Beavers by signing his letter of intent in November.
The first moment that he knew Bemidji was going to be his future landing spot came during his initial visit to the school, where he liked the feel, the campus and the coaches.
Another factor that helped sway Williams' decision was Beavers sophomore forward Wyatt Olson, a brother of one of Williams AAU teammates, who walked around during his visit and gave him some insight on what it’s like to be on the team.
“Just a great guy; he just talked about their team and how close they are as a team and what they do together and how they just stay tight with each other,” Brayden said. “I just liked that fit.”
The process of Brayden committing and signing with Bemidji State is especially special for his father Josh Williams, who also is Owatonna’s boys basketball head coach. Coaching the Huskies long before Brayden rose up through the basketball ranks or even knew basketball was an option, Josh gets to coach Brayden in his final year of high school basketball before he goes on to the next level.
Brayden’s commitment is certainly unique for coach Williams, who has seen some of his players go on to the next level, but none of the players shared any actual family ties to him.
The Huskies have three other alums currently playing collegiate basketball, with Dalton Kubista playing for Augsburg, Nolan Malo playing for Gustavus, and Andrew Jackson playing for Hamline.
“It’s really two-fold being a unique situation: one from a coaching standpoint and one from a father standpoint,” Josh said. “From a coaching standpoint, I’m so proud of all of our guys in the program, and the guys playing right now in college.
He continued, “From a father’s standpoint, it’s just been a fun process. I’ve enjoyed the offseason and the AAU, because I just get to step back and watch him play.”
The Beavers landed arguably one of the best players to ever rep the Owatonna blue and silver. Brayden comes into the 2021-22 basketball season as a back-to-back First Team All-Big 9 selection from his sophomore and junior year.
During his sophomore campaign, he was the Huskies second leading scorer at 14 points per game and recorded 71 three pointers, which was marked as the third most in school history. He became only one of four sophomores in the conference to earn conference honors and was named to the Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Second team.
He took another big step forward in his junior season, as he jumped up to nearly 22 points per game and finished the season shooting at an outstanding 42 percent clip from beyond the arc.
Williams led Owatonna in three pointers made (63), three pointers attempted (150) and his three point percentage (42.0%), as well as second in rebounds (118) and steals (59) en route to his second consecutive First Team All-Big 9 selection, as well as finishing on the OPP’s All-Area First Team and being awarded the OPP high school boys basketball All-Area Player of the Year.
“It’s been awesome; it’s just been great to have him,” coach Williams said. “To see him put in the time to work, the dedication to get to this point, to pretty much earn where he’s at now was all on him.”
Now going into his senior season, he returns as a team captain and one of the main scoring threats, especially beyond the arc, as the Huskies have their sights set on bigger and better things.
One of the memories he’ll always cherish during his high school basketball career was downing No. 1 seeded Lakeville South 94-85 in the 2020-21 Section 1AAAA boys basketball championship game as the No. 3 seed in the bracket.
But for now, the perfect way to close out his career before moving on is with a different kind of championship.
“State tournament championship,” Brayden said about what he wants to accomplish this year. “I think we have a realistic shot at it. We don’t have an easy road to it; it’s going to be tough, but I definitely think we can be up there competing for that and compete with any school.”