Ethan Rohman and Carter DeBus line up as far apart as possible on the offensive line — digging in at left tackle and right tackle, respectively — but meet on common ground in just about every other phase of the game.
It’s all part of being an offensive lineman, and more specifically, being an offensive lineman for the three-time state champion Owatonna football team. Unified by the well-known “blue collar” mentality and continuity sharpened through years of playing together and succeeding at the highest level, protecting the quarterback and opening running lanes are only part of the arrangement.
If all five players — and in this specific case, two players — aren’t on the same page, the whole thing can collapse. Rohman and DeBus are just two of an ultra-talented foursome of linemen returning from last season’s state championship team, and the duo mirrors each other in many ways. They stand roughly the same height (6-foot-3), carry roughly the same amount of weight (230-240 pounds) and, of course, play the same position.
“We think alike, too” Rohman said after glancing over at DeBus when describing the overall technique of what it takes to play the position. “To me it seems like it’s all about working as hard as you can for the guy next to you because you love them and you’re not doing this for the credit. It’s all about the guy next to you.”
Whether or not they want the recognition — and it’s clear this pair does not — Owatonna’s front five started last season as one of the least-experienced units in the district and eventually blossoming into a gnarly group that helped Jason Williamson shatter every school rushing milestone imaginable and etch his name into the MSHSL record books as well.
Rohman and DeBus grew up playing together through the sub-varsity ranks and has taken unique paths to their present spot on the edges of the offensive line. Rohman didn’t start playing the position on a full-time basis until his sophomore year and DeBus entered last summer not having started on offense since his eighth grade season.
But here they are, poised to take the field against one of the toughest teams it will see all season on Friday night and take their first step in achieving the ultra-rare feat of three-straight state championships.
Talk of titles, though, is going to have to wait for another day. These boys are solely focused on Rochester Century.
“I just want to put last season in the past,” DeBus said. “This season is a new beginning and something I want to work for and strive to be better, and I think Rohman can agree on that too. I just want to get better and I want to the team to be successful and everyone looks up to us as leaders, so we have to set an example.”
The promise of a new season tastes especially sweet for DeBus as he was unable to take the field in Owatonna’s Class 5A state championship game against St. Thomas Academy because of an unfortunate injury suffered in the final full day of preparation for the Cadets. The Huskies were practicing on Kasson-Mantorville’s turf field on a chilly November evening and his knee “got rolled up on” during the final couple minutes of practice. Originally he didn’t think much of the incident, but quickly grew concerned after he loaded the bus and realized it was “almost impossible to walk.”
“I went to the training room and I couldn’t walk at all at that point,” DeBus said. "I eventually went to ER in the morning and got an x-ray and determined it was a partially torn IT band.”
DeBus’ initial plan was to wear a brace, take anti-inflammatory medication and “as many Advil as possible” and give it a go against STA. He met with the training staff well before the game and wrapped his knee, ankle and shoe and limped onto the field for warmups.
However, when it came time to put extra weight on the knee, it became painfully clear that he was probably going to do more harm than good if he decided to play. DeBus maneuvered his body into a basic blocking position and felt a surge of pain radiate through his leg, sending him to the turf and, ultimately, officially off the depth chart.
“I ran out and I was limping and my leg couldn’t function because the muscle to move my ankle basically didn’t work,” DeBus said. “And then we were going through pregame stuff and I wanted to play because I didn’t want to disappoint my team and I went out and I blocked and all I remember is a sharp pain shooting through my leg and I fell down in pain and coach Wanous took me out because he didn’t want any more harm.”
Thrust into a difficult situation against the best defensive front they had seen all season, Rohman and the rest of the offensive line struggled to open holes for Williamson and quarterback Sol Havelka was pressured a few times in the first half against the Cadets.
But the Huskies kept grinding.
Leaning heavily on Rohman, Zach Wiese (guard) and Isaiah Noeldner (center), the line finally pried open a big enough crease for Williamson to work his magic, and the rest is history.
With several extra games and the requisite practices that come with making a deep postseason run, the offensive line is well ahead of the curve compared to where it was last season. Rohman said it feels like the team is “already in Week 3” and says the unit has a major head start entering the new season.
“It has been nice, especially with some of the stuff we are putting in on offense,” Rohman said. “It’s not as much of a learning curve and people are learning quickly.”
As much talent and experience as the Huskies retain up front, the offensive line has been forced to deal with some major adversity this preseason. Having dropped to 220 pounds and preparing for what likely would have been a deep postseason run last February on the wrestling team, Noeldner suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss at least the first four games this fall as he enters the final phase of his rehabilitation process.
Noeldner’s absence has left more than just a single vacancy at center as third-year starter, Wiese, has shifted to the middle of the offensive line and newcomer Nate Smith (6-1, 215) has been asked to slide in and start from Day 1 at guard. Rohman and DeBus have also taken reps at Wiese’s former position at guard and players like Liam Dublin, Gavin Rein and Jason Spatenka have rotated at the tackle spots from time to time.
“Noeldner has been our anchor,” Rohman said. “I don’t think anyone will make less mental mistakes than Isaiah Noeldner at any point. He’s the glue that holds us together, so it has been a little bit of a struggle.”
Playing baseball in the spring, Rohman and DeBus are both multi-sport athletes and take reps on the defensive line as well. Keeping on weight has been a challenge, especially for Rohman, but the combo seems to have found the delicate balance between carrying too much weight and dropping too many pounds. They seem to have achieved the ideal balance when it comes to size, fitting somewhere between hulking lineman and lean edge blocker.
DeBus is the heavier of the two, tipping the scale at roughly 245 pounds while Rohman said he will fluctuate between 220 and 235 in the fall, drifting toward the lighter side toward the end of the season.
"I have struggled putting on weight before," Rohman said. "I have gone on 5,000 or 6,000-calorie diets and most I have weighed is during the winter when I don’t have a sport. Sophomore year I decided not to play basketball and decided to lift and go on a strict meal plan and that’s when I started it. Every year I drop about 10 pounds from the beginning to the end and it also fluctuates."
As much as physical weight plays a major factor in surviving in the trenches, succeeding on the line goes well beyond the scale. There is leverage, quickness and, of course, mentality.
"You have to be mean, but smart," Rohman said.
"It’s not just big guys that don’t know what they are doing," DeBus interjected "You have to be smart."