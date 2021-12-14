Game: Owatonna (6-1) vs Albert Lea (4-4-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: Owatonna is coming off its first loss of the season when the Huskies fell 6-1 to Class AA No. 5 Rosemount. With its Saturday game against Winona was postponed, Albert Lea’s last matchup saw it lose 7-0 at Dodge County.
Last matchup: As Big 9 Conference foes, Owatonna and Albert Lea faced off twice in the 2020-21 season where the Huskies swept the series with a 5-1 win at home on Feb. 16 and a 6-2 win at Albert Lea on March 10.
1. The Huskies need to come out of the gate strong. Thursday night’s tilt against Tigers will mark Owatonna’s first time back on the ice for a game in nearly a week and a half with its last game being the loss to Rosemount on Dec. 6 and even then, the game against the highly-ranked Irish didn’t go quite as planned. The Huskies hoped for a little bit more of an even matchup, but was met instead with a form of reality check. They only recorded seven shots all game and failed to convert on all four power-play opportunities, whereas the Irish recorded 40 total shots and scored on 2 of 4 power-play opportunities.
Even though the Huskies had nearly 10 days to rest and recover from their hot start to the season, Albert Lea will come into the game with a leg up on Owatonna in terms of preparation with a game against Winona on Tuesday night to keep its legs warm. The Huskies currently sit atop the Big 9 Conference standings with eight points and a 4-0 conference record, but the Tigers trail right behind in a tie with Northfield and Rochester Mayo with six points. It’ll be in Owatonna’s best interest to come out of the gates strong, pick up a win and start another prosperous win streak.
2. Start converting on extra skater advantages. If you take away the second period against Winona, the Huskies haven’t scored on a power play this season. Kendra Bogen and Ezra Oien’s power-play goals late in the second period against the Winhawks have been the only two power play goals this year. It’s gone 2-for-16 on power plays for a 12.5 power play percentage through seven games thus far. Albert Lea isn’t that much ahead of the Huskies either, with it sitting at a 14.8 power play percentage through nine games.
With shades of the Minnesota Wild, Owatonna has shown the ability to win games scoring at even strength, but the same success hasn’t shown up when the opposing team is down a skater. The Tigers penalty kill unit is allowing nearly one goal in every four power plays with a penalty kill percentage rate of 77.8 percent. If the Huskies can continue their reign of dominance at full strength and start converting more when they’re faced with a power play opportunity, the team will take a massive leap forward while already atop the Big 9 standings.
3. Keep riding the hot hand between the pipes. Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe has been excellent for the Huskies. She’s started in net for every game outside of the matchup at Winona, where sophomore Mikayla Wilker got some valuable time on the ice. Wolfe’s posted a 5-1 record with two shutouts as the starter and has recorded 121 total saves on the 134 shots on goal she’s faced so far for a .903 save percentage. Almost half of the goals (6) she’s allowed this season (13) came against Rosemount, when Wolfe still made 34 saves.