MANKATO — Still wobbly from back-to-back losses against Rochester Century and Eagan, the Owatonna girls soccer team regained its footing in a big way, shutting out previously unbeaten, Mankato East, 4-1, on Tuesday night in Big Nine Conference action.
“I could tell that the moral at practice on Monday was low and we needed to talk and come together as a team,” Owatonna coach, Nate Gendron, said. “We had a great training session and welt full blast for the entire game.”
Four different players scored one goal for the Huskies as Grace Wolfe found the back of the net just four minutes into the first half to get things started. Three minutes later, Asia Buryska tallied the game-deciding goal on an assist from Gabriela Breuer.
Varsity newcomer, Arianna Shornock, and Anna Herzog also buried shots for the Huskies. Herzog finished with a team-high two assists.
Owatonna (3-3-0 overall, 2-1-0 Big Nine) on Thursday at home against Albert Lea.