Evan Dushek held the ball near the elbow and despite it being early in the game, Rochester Mayo knew it couldn’t afford to let Dushek have the ball. The Spartans already had problems containing him early and they’d go on to have problems stopping him all game.
Dushek split an attempted double team, blew past Mayo’s Yaih Marial — who had the unfortunate task of guarding him — and easily elevated above Mayo senior guard Jayson Knoepke beneath the hoop to lay the ball in through contact for an and-one.
It may have only been two of Dushek’s eventual 33 points in the Huskies' 70-52 win over Mayo in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals, but the and-one bucket was the two points Dushek needed to become Owatonna’s all-time leading scorer.
Coming into the game, Dushek sat at 1,555 career points and was 10 points shy of tying Drew Lundberg’s all-time record1565 career points set back in 2007.
A timeout separated Dushek’s record-breaking basket and the ensuing free throw as teammates and coaches surrounded him to quickly honor the accomplishment as the sounds of “DUUUSH” from family and friends filled the Owatonna gymnasium.
But playing on a laser-focused Huskies team that’s actively hunting another Section 1AAAA championship and eyeing a return to the state tournament, one of the most important things for Dushek was the fact that the Huskies are moving on.
“Tonight was mainly just a win for the team,” Dushek said. “Senior year, our first section win and we plan on having more of them. But that was the biggest part of tonight. Winning.”
Tuesday night marked the third chance that Mayo got a crack against the Big 9 Conference champs and No. 2 seed in the section playoffs.
After the Huskies jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead behind forcing turnovers and turning them into easy points, the Spartans began to slowly claw their way back into things and went to the line with nearly nine and a half minutes remaining for free throws to potentially tie the game.
After one make and one miss, the Huskies went back down the court with a one point lead at 16-15 and put the ball back into Dushek’s hands, where he muscled his way for back-to-back baskets to kickstart a 25-5 run to close out the first half.
Whether it was running pick-and-rolls with senior guard Brayden Williams, catching passes in the post or cleaning up second-chance points, Dushek ended the half with 18 of Owatonna’s 41 first-half points.
“They did a horrible job of doubling and sending guys at me, so whenever that happens, I can take advantage, especially having the size and strength advantage down there and I knew we needed a big scoring night out of me based on how they play,” Dushek said.
Even an attempted focus on Owatonna’s dominant forward helped the Huskies blow things open with their loaded guard core finding good looks at the basket from behind the arc or on drives towards the hoop.
They closed things out by shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three while Mayo struggled to find the same consistency with its 36.4 shooting percentage from the floor and only hitting two of its 11 3-pointers.
“We had to re-engage and refocus on the defensive end and understand that we got to get some stops on that end and if we do that, then we’ll generate some shots on the other end,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “Which it did. We did good on the defensive end and created some easier buckets on the offensive end.”
When a timeout was called with 14:47 remaining, things were just about the game on the scoreboard. When Owatonna took a timeout with 10:56, the Spartans began closing the gap, but the Huskies led 49-34.
With just under seven minutes remaining, Mayo turned a 21-point deficit into a nine-point deficit at 54-45 while Owatonna struggled with getting its shots to fall. On the opposite end of the court, the Spartans were cashing in on tough shots to give them some hope.
The message was clear as day during the timeout. The Huskies needed to refocus on the defensive end and the points would come their way.
Dushek backed away from the hoop and knocked down a mid-range jumper from near the elbow and not long afterwards, senior wing Nick Williams cashed in on his lone 3-pointer to put the Huskies up 61-49 with around four minutes remaining.
Just like how it started, it was a perfect way to end it.
To cap off the Huskies' 16-7 run at the end of the game, putting the nail in the coffin for Mayo and put the icing on the cake of an historic night, the boys moved the ball around before finding Dushek alone near the basket for a big, rim-rattling dunk to seal the game.
“We had a couple [tough shooting stretches] in that first half and late in the second half and all of the sudden cut our lead,” Josh Williams said. “We made some plays and [Dushek] had some big plays down low and we were able to withstand some of their runs and withstand some offensive struggles.”
With his 33 points, Dushek led all scorers in the game while adding in 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Brayden Williams finished with 18 points and a 10-for-12 day from the free throw line while posting eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Senior guard Tyrel Creger also scored in double figures with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.
Junior guard Blake Burmeister added four points, Nick Williams knocked down the 3-pointer near the end of the game for his three points and Collin Vick added two points off the bench. Senior guard Connor Ginskey came of the bench and came up with four rebounds for the Huskies
As it stands, Dushek sits in first place on the all-time leading scorers list with 1,588 career points scored while Brayden Williams sits comfortably in third place among the all-time scorers with 1,439 points and trails Lundberg by 126 points.
But for now, the festivities can wait while the Huskies aim to clear the high expectations they place on themselves before the season.
They ousted No. 7 Mayo from the playoffs, but now they get to face off against No. 3 seeded Lakeville North, which Owatonna hasn’t seen at all this season. They host Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Saturday night inside Owatonna High School.
“Losing isn’t an option for us right now, we don’t even think about it,” Dushek said. “What we can do to win is all we think about and we put everything into that.”