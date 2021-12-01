COACHES
Head coach: Shawn Larson, 9th year.
Assistant coach: Nate Jensen (28th year), Dillon Kubiatowicz (2nd year), Daniel Petsinger (4th year).
ROSTER
106 — Jacob Karl, 8th Grade
106 — Seth Staloch, Freshman
120/126 — Annabelle Petsinger, Sophomore
120/126 — Parker Bunn, Sophomore
132/138 — Nikolas Petsinger, Senior
132/138 — Ryan Schlaak, 7th Grade
132/138 — Deven Parpart, 8th Grade
138 — Aidan Schlaak, Freshman
145 — Carter Flatland, 8th Grade
152 — Harbor Cromwell, Freshman
152/160 — Wyatt Larson, 8th Grade
152/160 — Clay Stenzel, Senior
170 — George Roesler, Sophomore
182/195 — Aden Berg, Junior
182/195 — Ralph Roesler, Senior
220/285 — Ben Hagen, Freshman
220/285 — Jace Ihrke, Freshman
220/285 — Cole Hutchens, Freshman
285 — Makota Misgen, Junior
KEY WRESTLERS
Annabelle Petsinger (sophomore 120/126) is exciting for us with the addition of the Girls State Tournament. According to the AWW (American Women’s Wrestling), Annabelle is currently ranked No. 12 in the state in the pound for pound rankings.
Nikolas Petsinger (senior 132/138) is a returning State Preliminary qualifier.
Clay Stenzel (senior 152/160) is going to be solid for us as a very experienced senior.
Ralph Roesler (senior 182/195) is a 2020 State Tournament Entrant, and a 2021 State Preliminary Place winner. Currently ranked No. 7 at 195 according to the Guillotine.
Makota Misgen (junior 285) is a returning State Preliminary qualifier. He is currently ranked No. 10 according to the Guillotine.
A WRESTLER TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Even though he is not new to the varsity, I expect good things out of sophomore 170 George Roesler this season.
2020-21 RECAP
We were 3-7 in the Gopher Conference last season and we finished in a tie for third in the conference. We were eliminated from the Section 2A tournament in the first round by Maple River. We were the No. 5 seed and they were the No. 4 seed.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
We feel that we can have a top four finish in the section this season.
COMPETITION
We can compete with many teams in the section and conference. In the conference I would say that Kenyon-Wanamingo are the favorites, followed closely by Medford and Maple River/USC. In the section, Blue Earth is probably the favorite going into the season.