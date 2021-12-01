Ralph Roesler NRHEG WR PREVIEW

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Ralph Roesler (back) will one of the Panthers leaders on the mat going into the 2021-22 wrestling season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Shawn Larson, 9th year.

Assistant coach: Nate Jensen (28th year), Dillon Kubiatowicz (2nd year), Daniel Petsinger (4th year).

ROSTER

106 — Jacob Karl, 8th Grade

106 — Seth Staloch, Freshman

120/126 — Annabelle Petsinger, Sophomore

120/126 — Parker Bunn, Sophomore

132/138 — Nikolas Petsinger, Senior

132/138 — Ryan Schlaak, 7th Grade

132/138 — Deven Parpart, 8th Grade

138 — Aidan Schlaak, Freshman

145 — Carter Flatland, 8th Grade

152 — Harbor Cromwell, Freshman

152/160 — Wyatt Larson, 8th Grade

152/160 — Clay Stenzel, Senior

170 — George Roesler, Sophomore

182/195 — Aden Berg, Junior

182/195 — Ralph Roesler, Senior

220/285 — Ben Hagen, Freshman

220/285 — Jace Ihrke, Freshman

220/285 — Cole Hutchens, Freshman

285 — Makota Misgen, Junior

KEY WRESTLERS

Annabelle Petsinger (sophomore 120/126) is exciting for us with the addition of the Girls State Tournament. According to the AWW (American Women’s Wrestling), Annabelle is currently ranked No. 12 in the state in the pound for pound rankings.

Nikolas Petsinger (senior 132/138) is a returning State Preliminary qualifier.

Clay Stenzel (senior 152/160) is going to be solid for us as a very experienced senior.

Ralph Roesler (senior 182/195) is a 2020 State Tournament Entrant, and a 2021 State Preliminary Place winner. Currently ranked No. 7 at 195 according to the Guillotine.

Makota Misgen (junior 285) is a returning State Preliminary qualifier. He is currently ranked No. 10 according to the Guillotine.

A WRESTLER TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Even though he is not new to the varsity, I expect good things out of sophomore 170 George Roesler this season.

2020-21 RECAP

We were 3-7 in the Gopher Conference last season and we finished in a tie for third in the conference. We were eliminated from the Section 2A tournament in the first round by Maple River. We were the No. 5 seed and they were the No. 4 seed.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

We feel that we can have a top four finish in the section this season.

COMPETITION

We can compete with many teams in the section and conference. In the conference I would say that Kenyon-Wanamingo are the favorites, followed closely by Medford and Maple River/USC. In the section, Blue Earth is probably the favorite going into the season.

