Owatonna 92, Albert Lea 84
Owatonna top results: 200-yard medley relay—1. Owatonna (Wasieleski, Schubert, How, Betterman) 2:32.51; 200 freestyle—1. Estela Fernandez 2:39.37; 200 IM—1. Kaitlyn Wasieleski 3:05.06; 50 freestyle—1. Ellie Youngquist 26.58; Diving—1. Mya Dutton 122.5; 100 freestyle—1. Emily Larson 1:01.63; 500 freestyle—1. Shelby Born 7:10.76; 200 relay—1. Owatonna (Fernandez, Matejcek, Schmidt, Kjersten) 2:20.56; 100 backstroke—1. Wasieleski 1:23.5; 100 breastroke—1. Kaitlyn Schubert 1:44.16; 400 relay—1. Owatonna (Lewis, Robertson, Otto, Dusbabek) 6:08.95; 200 medley relay—1. Owatonna (Larson, Seykora, Norrid, Youngquist) 2:02.62; 200 freestyle—2. Nora Thompson 2:24.71; 200 IM—1. Logan Norrid 2:16.94; 100 butterfly—1. Anna Youngquist 1:17.29; 100 backstroke—1. Cheryl Smith 1:16.98
Comments from coach Isaiah Fuller: "We had a pretty good meet tonight. We are in the next phase of our training, so the girls are very tired balancing practice, weights and the added power-rack this week; their bodies are adapting to all the stress we are introducing to them. Some outstanding performances tonight were Ellie Youngquist, Logan Norrid, Cheryl smith, Emily Larson, and Nora Thompson. We are continuing to show improvement despite being tired, which is a very promising sign."