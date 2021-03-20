The Owatonna Huskies advanced to the state gymnastics tournament after throwing an all-around score of 146.50, their second-best of the season, to claim the Section 1AA tournament title. Four gymnasts — Lucy Macius, Halle Theis, Kaitlyn Cobban, Emma Johnson — also qualified for the individual state tournament.
Owatonna only claimed the top spot in a single event — unsurprisingly the beams, arguably the team's strongest, with a score of 36.925 — however, their 1.7-point margin of victory was more than large enough to overcome their close second-place finishes in the vault (37.450) and floor (37.550) as well as their bronze on the bars (34.525). (Farmington claimed the other three events and came in second on beams, finishing second all-around at 145.550.)
Theis, an eighth grader, and Macius, a senior, finished fourth and fifth all-around, respectively, with scores of 36.575 and 36.450. Theis came in first on the vault (9.575) and Macius second on the beam (9.400).
Senior Lindsay Bangs was forced to withdraw from the event after injuring her ankle on the bars and finished 22nd overall.