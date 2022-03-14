The Owatonna boys basketball team has faced its share of talented teams this season.
Saturday night presented one of the stiffest tests for the second-seeded Huskies in the Section 1-4A semifinals against third-seeded Lakeville North, which is led by Division I prospects Nolan Winter and Jack Robison.
Owatonna lived up to its seed and No. 6 ranking in Class 4A, however, with an 83-66 victory thanks to a couple of big performances from their stars and a couple of unsung heroes rising to the occasion to send the Huskies back to the Section 1-4A championship game at 6 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Farmington.
Despite having senior forward Evan Dushek coming off a 33-point game against Rochester Mayo and senior guard Brayden Williams being one of the biggest scoring threats in the area when they step on the floor, it was senior guard Tyrel Creger that stepped on the gas pedal for Owatonna.
Creger drained a jumper for the games first basket, which led the senior guard to scoring nine of Owatonna’s first 14 points of the game with Williams recording the other five points and setting the tone for a big offensive night.
“Ty was a stud tonight, there’s no other way to put it,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “He had to come out tonight, just make some shots to get us into the flow of the game and have some confidence was arguably one of the keys to the game, no question. He was exceptional all night long from the offensive end.”
Everything started going right for Owatonna, which was hitting its shots, finding ways to force turnovers and clean the boards against a team with no shortage of size throughout the lineup.
But with 4:41 left in the first half, the Huskies ran into an issue. Dushek was sent to the bench after picking up his third foul. The troubles got even tougher when Dushek got whistled for his fourth foul just 12 seconds into the second half while swiping the ball out of the hands of Nolan Winter.
Without Dushek, senior wings Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey, junior guard Collin Vick and senior forward Avery Hartman took a big step up into their roles to ensure a victory.
“When those guys like Ginskey and Hartman come off the bench, sometimes teams will overlook them, but I know what they can do and that they’re very valuable to us,” Creger said. “They stepped up in a big way.”
While Brayden Williams and Ty Creger could help carry the load offensively, Nick Williams, Ginskey, Vick and Hartman all played big minutes throughout the game, which included Nick Williams and Ginskey being tasked with one of the most important roles of the game: stopping Nolan Winter.
After leading North in scoring to a win over Century in the quarterfinals, Winter was limited on the amount of shots he took and finished the game with 10 points.
“The job that [Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey] did in particular to limit him, frustrating him, to just not give an opportunity to get going,” Josh Williams said. “He’s a good player and he’s going to make plays and shots. Good players are going to make shots and you just have to move on, but they were really good tonight.”
Right after Dushek exited the game with his fourth foul, Brayden Williams stepped up and knocked down three consecutive Owatonna baskets from beyond the arc. But without the size of Dushek on the floor, North was able to start clawing its way back into it.
With just under 13 minutes left, the Panthers cut the lead down to five points before the Huskies responded with four straight scores.
Creger scored out of the timeout, followed by a big and-one opportunity from Ginskey, followed by a tough bucket from beneath the hoop from Hartman and capped off by a Blake Burmeister 3-pointer.
“Great players are going to make tough shots and they’re going to keep battling and I think we just feel that we’re underrated and we can go against anybody,” Creger said. “You could have an offer from Duke, we don’t care. We’re going out there to win and that’s been our motto the whole year.”
When Dushek checked back into the game with around eight minutes remaining, the writing was on the wall for Lakeville North. The time spent sitting on the bench led to three consecutive scores by Dushek with a pair of free throws in the mix.
Creger finished 10-for-10 day on free throws while recording his season-high 25 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Brayden Williams led the team in scoring with a game-high 29 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, along with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Dushek finished with 15 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal, Burmeister connected on two 3-pointers in his seven points, Nick Williams cashed in on his first-half 3-pointer for his three points, Ginskey and Hartman both picked up one bucket each, along with four rebounds and a steal for Ginskey.
Now the stage is set at Rochester Mayo Civic Center the for Friday’s Section 1-4A championship game with the No. 1 seeded Farmington Tigers pulling out a 55-47 win over Lakeville South for another clash between Class 4A top 10 ranked teams.