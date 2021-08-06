While once banished to the depths of winter to give adolescents something to do while cold weather raged across the Midwest, high school basketball is now a year round sport. Teams often coalesce on the various college campuses across the nation to partake in camps and tournaments, while individual athletes hoist practice shots in empty gyms or hit the weight room with visions of the upcoming varsity season playing on repeat in their minds.
Additionally, many athletes join Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams alongside kids from other schools and traverse not only the state but the nation in search of other teams and tournaments to challenge them and help them develop.
This past summer, multiple athletes from Owatonna High School were involved in the AAU scene, including Morgan Fisher, Ari Shornock, Ava Olson and Lexie Klecker. All four spoke to the People's Press, some via email, others over the phone, to discuss their experience this past summer. Below are their insights, which have been lightly edited for clarity.
MORGAN FISHER
I will be a sophomore at OHS this year. I've played AAU for the last four years.
This past summer I played on the North Tartan SE U17 team. Our team was a great mix of soon to be sophomores, juniors and seniors from southeastern Minnesota. I really enjoyed playing with and learning from my older teammates.
A highlight for me this year was playing in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago. There were 60 courts set up in McCormick Place. It was so fun to see teams play from all over the country. It was also exciting to see all the college coaches there. Geno Auriemma from the University of Connecticut was there! I'll admit, I was definitely star struck!
ARI SHORNOCK
I played for Minnesota Nice with my fellow teammates Holly Buytaert, Audrey Simon and Morgan Miller. I have played with Nice for two years and have been coached by Pierre Ellis and Kalley Kendal.
For this season, our exact record is unknown, however, we lost more games than we won. This is a bit cliché, but the results don't reflect how the season went. As a team and individually, we grew a lot. There were only four returning players from the last summer and three of those were Holly, Audrey and myself. The first practice proved that this new group of girls could work together and help each other improve.
One of my favorite parts about AAU is the environment. Everyone is there to work and seek improvement. For myself, I started to discover more ways to become an offensive threat and improved my defense and communication. Having different and novel coaches helped give different insight into my personal improvement.
If anyone was to asked me if AAU was worth the time, without hesitation, I would say yes. I wish I had started playing AAU earlier. I cherish my experience not only because of the level of basketball played but also because of the relationships from teammates and coaches.
AVA OLSON (via her mother, Laura Millar)
Ava played AAU with the MN Stars this summer.
She’s going into 9th grade [this coming school year] and has been playing AAU since fifth grade. They had a good season and won second at Nationals in Hampton, Virginia. She plays with girls from the cities like Edina, Lakeville and Apple Valley.
Going to Nationals with her team and spending the week with them in Virginia was her favorite memory. She also said that having the opportunity to play for a different coach with different teammates makes her a better player because she has to adapt to the way they coach and play.
LEXIE KLECKER
I played for MN Air out of Rochester along with two of my teammates from Owatonna, Maryn Pool and Kennedy Schammel.
We traveled to Nebraska and Iowa for all of our tournaments and we were playing in higher brackets, so working together as a team in the brackets that we were usually in was really fun. And then being able to win some of the games, we'd have to come back from losing by a lot, it meant a lot to me and the rest of our team just because we figured out how to work together.
I improved a lot, I think. I'm usually a post player and I've had to work in different spots on the court where it pushed me a little bit harder. I improved on my ballhandling and shooting around the court.